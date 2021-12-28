As each December 28thToday we must walk the Internet with leaden feet. We may find that George RR Martin has announced a date to finalize the books of Game of Thrones. Or that Miguel Bosé has decided to get the coronavirus vaccine. Do not trust, it is possibly a joke, because today the Day of the Innocents. And that is precisely why today is a good day to talk about how our brain processes jokes.

Some people pick up on jokes on the fly. Others take longer to realize that they are teasing. Our ability to process both jokes and jokes is in the brain, to no one’s surprise. But in what regions?

This is something that has been studied for years. Especially since it has been seen that it is a capacity that is diminished in patients with certain injuries or neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Understanding these mechanisms can also help to better understand these pathologies and that is something very necessary.

In this article we are going to see what has been published so far on this topic. But first, we can’t help but remember where the famous April Fools’ Day comes from, which is celebrated so much in Spain as in many countries of Latin America.

Where does April Fool’s Day come from?

Actually, according to History Channel, April Fools Day has two origins, one religious and one pagan.

The first comes from the slaughter of babies carried out by King Herod in order to destroy the newborn Jesus of Nazareth. In the New Testament all those murdered children are classified as Holy Innocents, so that what is commemorated today would be the day of their death.

But where does this joke come from to commemorate something so egregious? That is where its pagan origin comes into play. And it is that during the Middle Ages another festival was celebrated, known as Fool’s Day, in which you could do anything, without consequences. There was a great debauchery very frowned upon from the eyes of the Church, which decided to unify it with the anniversary of the massacre of the Holy Innocents. Thus, the thing would remain in innocent jokes and not in that previous merriment.

Unsplash

The processing of jokes in the brain

If a joke is played on you on April Fool’s Day, your brain will immediately go to work. Both hemispheres will do it, because it has been proven that both have their role first in something known as inconsistency detection and then in the appreciation of humor. If they tell us that George RR Martin is going to publish all he has left of Game of Thrones In January, at first we may feel emotion, but we would soon see an incongruity there. If it takes a decade to publish the next one, how are you going to pull out the two that remain? We will detect that incongruity thanks to the prefrontal cortex and medial temporoparietal lobe.

Later, we will remember that it is December 28 and we will be amused to see that they have played a joke on us. That appreciation of humor is made possible by the orbitofrontal and insular cortex, the amygdala, and the brain’s reward system.

Both hemispheres of the brain do all of this, but the left has been seen to play an important role in understanding jokes and the right in solving them. But they are above all injuries to the right hemisphere those that affect people’s ability to pick up on jokes. Showed it in 1999 a team of scientists from the University of Toronto. In a study published on December 1st, equivalent to April Fools’ Day in Anglo-Saxon countries, showed the results of an investigation involving 21 people between the ages of 18 and 70, affected by brain injury, which had been caused by strokes, a tumor or surgical removal.

There was also a control group with individuals of the same ages, gender and studies, without any injuries. All of them were exposed to a series of funny cartoons, as well as various written and verbal jokes. It was found that those people who had lesions in the right cerebral hemisphere, especially in the anterior frontal lobe, were less likely to capture humor than those who had lesions in other areas of the brain or, directly, did not have any. They only seemed to show preference for the humor known as Slapstick, which is made up of much rougher jokes in which images with blows or the most hurtful jokes predominate.

It has been found that the affected regions are those that they take care of also from lsemantics, working memory and brain flexibility. Hence, it is more difficult to grasp the jokes involved in those two steps mentioned above: detection of incongruity and appreciation of humor.

Sarcasm makes friends

Finally, the sarcasm understanding it also appears to be affected in people with brain lesions or neurodegenerative diseases.

It’s something that has studied for years the neuroscientist Katherine rankin, from the University of California San Francisco. This researcher has not only observed that, again, the right hemisphere plays a key role in our being able to detect sarcasm.

Sarcasm may have played an evolutionary role

He has also referred his evolutionary role. And it seems that it is a key skill in the process of socializationas it helps individuals to stay together. Possibly, if someone makes a joke or a sarcastic joke, they will be more united to those who understand it than to those who consider it an offense. This is something that you see a lot when you spend a few months on Twitter. Therefore, it could be vital in the evolutionary process of socialization of our species.

Finally, we want to emphasize that nothing in this article is a joke. It will be April Fools’ Day, but we are serious people. Or at least we tried. So yeah, now you know how your brain processes humor. No place for jokes.