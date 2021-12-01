We have said many times that the internal design of Apple products is almost as important as the external appearance. This is more true than ever in certain products that, due to their small size, must have a specially designed and optimized interior. And what better way to design it than by using transparent prototypes?

The importance of optimizing the internal space of the products

Some photos of prototypes of two products have come to light apparently very different, but connected to each other by the importance of their internal design. We talk about photos of some AirPods, we believe that first generation, and a 29 watt power adapter published by Giulio Zompetti on Twitter.





Both prototypes have certain parts in the characteristic white material of so many Apple products. From this we deduce that there was no intention of launching them with this finish at any time, but that served for internal testing and to assess the distribution of the different components within the body.





Although in the photos of the AirPods it is not appreciated too much, the truth is that in person it must be possible to see the distribution of parts inside the headphones in more detail. At first glance, however, if we can differentiate the charging connector, at the end next to the microphone, as well as the long battery, which occupies practically the entire leg of the earphone.





In the case of the 29-watt Mac charger, the interior visibility is much clearer in photos. We can see the board of the circuits that control the load, the power reducers and the cables that connect the different components. Too we appreciate the different protections, which prevent the heat generated during charging from damaging certain components necessary for the proper functioning of the adapter.

Two very different devices that agree on the importance of good internal design.

Looking at these components, it is easy for designs like the first semi-transparent iMac to come to mind. Anyway, as we have already said, these seem more devices designed for internal use than tests of possible finishes. Without losing sight of the fact that there are totally transparent headphones such as the Ear (1), from Nothing, which we have analyzed in Applesfera, Apple has been moving away from transparent devices for years.





The amount of tests and prototypes that must haunt the secret laboratories of Cupertino has to be truly impressive. As we have learned from interviews, for example, Apple made molds of dozens of sizes of iPhones for the original iPhone just for determine the best screen size and the aspect ratio to make it comfortable in the hand.

As you are sure that Apple tests all kinds with the devices that it is going to launch. We can end up getting to know some of them, such as the transparent AirPods and charger, and many others, most of them, will always be out of the public eye. In any case, with what little we know, it is clear that Apple values ​​both external and internal design.