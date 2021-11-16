After spending a few months without gravity, astronauts have to return to Earth and face a physical reality: gravity. This is how between the French Thomas Pesquet to move normally again.

Surely the name of Thomas Pesquet sounds familiar to you, since since he arrived at the International Space Station the French astronaut has dedicated himself to showing photos and videos of the Earth and the ISS on his social networks.

For this reason, the video that has now been uploaded to Twitter showing how it adapts to the earth’s gravity has not surprised anyone. Rather, we were even waiting for it.

As you well know, Pesquet and three other fellow astronauts returned from the ISS aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon-2 last week., and since then all four of them have been doing specific exercises to readjust to gravity.

Après 6 mois d’impesanteur, on reprend très vite the chemin de la salle de sport pour recoupier sens de l’équilibre et coordination, et consolidate le corps. #MondayMotivation #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/dzqFl9GdUu – Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) November 15, 2021

As seen in the first video, French astronaut does bouncing ball exercises in basketball training in gym closed and ready for recovery.

These exercises are very useful to re-develop coordination under the effect of gravity, since they require foot control, coordination of bouncing the ball and technical movements of feints.

Back to the gym! Despite exercising two hours a day in space, six months of weightlessness made our muscles 💪 lazy, our bones 🦴 weaker and our sense of balance 🛹 is a bit… off. The exercises that felt easy before the mission are now a little more difficult! #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/3H05LjP97x – Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) November 15, 2021

Recorded in a facility of the European Space Agency (ESA) in France, the astronaut also appears taking quick little stops across the ground while swinging a rope in a balance and coordination test.

As Pesquet points out, Life in microgravity conditions for a long period of time causes various changes in the body, among them a decrease in bone density and muscle mass.

And although the crew uses different types of exercise machines to maintain fitness, unique conditions lead to a small degree of unavoidable physical deterioration. Hence, Pesquet’s recovery is impressive after only a week on Earth.