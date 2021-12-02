Other results are not so surprising, since they speak of a society – of a people – that is increasingly willing to tolerate a more authoritarian government in exchange for greater efficiency (Latinobarómetro).

The president’s message focused on issues on his political agenda: he spoke of his 100 commitments and those that he considers still unfulfilled -the geographic decentralization of the federal government and the clarification of the Ayotzinapa case-; reiterated the progress of its priority infrastructure works and the degree of progress that it considers they have; and security, economy and welfare.

Regarding security, he highlighted that the accusations of militarization of Mexico were malicious – nothing could be further from reality, since those of us who today demand the occupation of civilian spaces with the military have done the same since before his administration. But to show a button: it is enough to remember the appointment of General Jens Pedro Lohman in the direction of Birmex, instance of majority state participation on November 30, 2020, or the presidential initiative for the National Guard to be attached to Sedena.

The truth is that more and more soldiers occupy more and more spaces in the civil sphere and receive resources and public contracts like never before. But instead of taking responsibility for it, the president said in his speech that this was the inheritance of previous administrations and that the homicidal violence has already been contained.

In addition to reiterating that the Army is a uniformed people, he did not mention that they are in the process of appropriating public safety by their presidential instructions, nor that the 36,000 annual homicides for the third consecutive year are in fact a historical maximum that must be addressed urgently.

In the economic sphere, he highlighted the growth of the agricultural sector during the pandemic, but omitted to say that this sector only constitutes 4% of our economy and that in the third quarter of this year, the rest of our production contracted to such an extent that it is less than the previous quarter and that we are at levels similar to 2016.

In addition, the president insisted that remittances and social programs were the strategy to contain the crisis, when the remittances are the product of the economic reactivation of the United States, of its liquidity and fiscal stimulus programs and of the immeasurable solidarity of the countrymen abroad.

Without detracting from the fact that AMLO has a great reputation among Mexicans in the United States, nor that these communities have a great ascendancy in their states of origin, remittances are not part of a plan to contain the crisis. In addition, according to data from the ENIGH 2020 (INEGI), it is concluded that remittances have been received to a lesser extent among lower-income households.

But in addition, many of the social programs of this government have become more regressive -which means that more and more the recipients of these public resources are not those who need them most-, among others, scholarships for basic, secondary and secondary education. higher. That is, derived from the fact that the so-called Well-being Census it did not manage to capture the data of the poorest, social programs have been assigned inefficiently for three years.

Finally, the president mentioned two issues on which it is worth clarifying: healthy public finances and poverty. Regarding public finances, it is true that this administration increased collection in a pandemic, but it is also true that not to the extent that it would be necessary to have healthy public finances, especially given the spending pressures represented by social programs for older adults. .