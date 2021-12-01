This is how amazing GTA V's new photorealistic mod looks

Since its launch many years ago, Grand theft auto v has received a ton of mods that have done pretty much all kinds of things within this sandbox. Since the arrival of heroes of Marvel and DC, even slightly more discreet things such as improvements to the graphics, textures, lighting and more. Well get ready because this new photorealistic mod turns GTA V in a title practically indistinguishable from reality.

Basically, this mod allows GTA V look like something we would see maybe in future generations of Sony and Microsoft, to the point that it is even overheating the NVIDIA GTX 3090, one of the most powerful graphics cards out there.

As you could already see, this mod improves practically all the graphic sections of GTA V, but at the same time, it’s also wreaking havoc on the aforementioned graphics card. It goes without saying, but don’t try to run the game with this mod on less powerful graphics cards at all, as there could be worse consequences than just a simple overheating.

Editor’s note: Well, we don’t think GTA VI is going to look that good, but for a mod to be already overheating a graphics card this powerful, it means that this visual fidelity would still represent a huge sacrifice even on next-gen consoles. Sure, a well-optimized title could work, and let’s hope to see something like that with the PS5 or Series X.

Via: Youtube