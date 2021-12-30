In the comparison that we could see between the versions for PS5 and PC of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, we could see that the differences between one and the other were practically non-existent. However, the version that arrived on the Epic Games Store just a few days ago can be even better by making use of a series of mods that considerably improve its graphic quality.

We have the best example with the video published by the Digital Dreams channel, thanks to which we can see that the remake can look like a scandal with 8K resolution, with Ultra graphics, employing ray-tracing technology and pushing all limits when using an RTX 3090 graphics card.

Over the course of about nine minutes, the video jumps between different scenes from the first bars of the adventure, showing the occasional battles in the final moments. The original title in itself was amazing how it looked, but with these changes it seems even more realistic and especially the lighting or the effects during the battles are amazing.

What’s more, ray-tracing technology helps achieve this impressive quality with the reflections in the armor of the protagonists with elements such as fire, streetlights, car headlights, etc. As if that were not enough, the sharpness is also clearly superior, so we strongly recommend that you do not miss it.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade It is on sale for PS4, PS5 and since last December 16 also on PC in the Epic Games digital store, initially as a temporary exclusive.