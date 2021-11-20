In recent years, air pollution and its impact on people’s cardiovascular health has become a major issue on the global health agenda.

Nine out of ten people around the world breathe polluted air. Which disproportionately affects those who live in low-income settings.

More than 20% of all cardiovascular disease deaths are caused by air pollution

According to a recent report by the World Health Organization, more than twenty percent of all deaths from cardiovascular diseases are caused by air pollution. That is, more than three million deaths each year, and these numbers will continue to rise unless we, as a global community, take action.

While previous studies have linked air pollution and heart disease. This study provides “a finer degree of evidence that air pollution accelerates the process of atherosclerosis.” Kaufman says, thanks to its extensive breadth, diversity in participants, definitive scope, and rigorous data collection.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers collected and analyzed substantial amounts of data on 6,800 diverse participants and the air quality in six regions where they lived. Regional air quality data was collected from the national monitoring network. A group of regulatory monitors that EPA uses to assess air quality. To understand how people are exposed to air pollution on a day-to-day basis.

Some of these regional air quality data are publicly accessible at AirNow.gov.

Researchers used noninvasive tests that tracked heart health

In addition, local air quality monitoring was carried out in the communities and directly outside the homes of the study participants. Some homes were equipped with indoor air monitors to assess indoor particulate pollution. The researchers even equipped certain participants with personal air monitors to use.

To collect medical data, the researchers used non-invasive tests that tracked the participants’ heart health over the study period. The participants received ultrasound examinations to determine the thickness of the arterial wall in the arteries. As well as CT scans to track calcium buildup in the coronary arteries and blood pressure tests.

Participants also received personal health recommendations based on their test results as part of the study.

The researchers determined that there was a direct link between exposure to air pollution and plaque buildup.

Using air quality and collected medical data, the researchers determined that there was a direct link between exposure to air pollution and plaque buildup. Healthy people exposed to long-term particulate air pollution had accelerated atherosclerosis.

To the extent that the risk of some participants for heart attack increased. In fact, the researchers found that the higher the level of exposure, the faster atherosclerosis progressed.

MESA Air provides evidence that prolonged exposure to air pollution is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease that must be taken seriously.

In addition to encouraging policymakers to consider the long-term impacts of low levels of airborne particulate pollution and motivating healthcare providers to learn more about the effects of air pollution on the cardiovascular system, the study emphasizes the importance of monitoring air quality to protect the heart.

