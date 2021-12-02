After Aeromexico would have, as a result of the pandemic, its infrastructure to carry out exclusive flights for cargo transportation, the airline adds 401 trips and around 10,300 tons mobilized to 18 countries in Asia, Europe and America.

“These operations represent a record for the company and together they added a journey of close to 11 million kilometers, equivalent to 270 times around the world”, He assures.

Within the transported cargo, 7,000 tons of medical supplies stood out, 43.5 tons of vaccines and 46 tons of the active substance for the manufacture of vaccines in Mexico.

According to the vice president senior of Aeroméxico Cargo, Alejandro Méndez, these 401 exclusive cargo charter flights make history in the company and have been the result of the coordination and the sum of the wills of those who make up the airline, the governments of Mexico and the different countries, as well as companies that have relied on your ability.

From the hand of the Mexican authorities 25 exclusive cargo flights were carried out on the Mexico-China air bridge, where the first operation was carried out with the “Peace Missionary”, one of the 19 Boeing 787 Dreamliners from Aeroméxico.

The longest direct flights were made in the history of Mexican aviation. The first from Shenzhen, China, to Mexico City, with a route of more than 14,000 kilometers, and the second from Hong Kong also to the country’s capital, with about 14,200 kilometers.

In addition, 8 Aeroméxico Dreamliner aircraft crossed the Pacific Ocean simultaneously during the exclusive cargo flights that flew to and from China. Aeromexico also operated in airports where it had never flown, such as Moscow, Wuhan, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Winnipeg, Fortaleza, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and Aruba, among others.

