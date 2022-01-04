Undoubtedly, the arrival of the pandemic has been responsible for the digital growth in various parts of the world, Mexico included, which has created new habits among Internet users.

The so-called “era of digitization” arrived years ago and, little by little, as Internet users, we were opting for what they call “virtual life”, that space where, now, all conversations and content converge that, day by day, we see it on the news and practically everywhere.

Of course, technology has had a lot to do with this digitization process that, after the emergence of Covid-19, what it did was take several steps forward, so many that, now, we can talk about issues such as “metaverse”, “ECommerce” and other concepts, which, undoubtedly, will have to modify the behavior of the connected society.

And it is that, if we analyze it well, it is practically impossible, nowadays, to detach ourselves from technology, since several of our most common habits (watching television, listening to music, making purchases and payments, talking with friends and / or family members, etc.) we carry them out from our cellular device, which is the one that, in other words, connects us with what is happening around the world.

Thus, once the pandemic becomes present and, perhaps reluctantly, forces us to live in confinement, the only thing that made us interact with the world was the mobile device, or an iPad, a computer, etc., devices that We have been using it for several years.

Of course, for Internet users it has been easier to interact through platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok (now), YouTube, Spotify, among many others.

In fact, according to the new Digital 2021 Global Overview Report, published by We are Social and Hootsuite, in Mexico there are more than 92.01 million people connected to the internet and more than 100 million active profiles on social networks.

However, in addition to the fact that, among users, the consumption of these platforms grew, there is a fact that has attracted attention, which is also a consequence of the digital growth or “digitization” that we have entered for a considerable time.

As happens every end of the year, where each of the sites or web pages deliver their annual numbers, one of the platforms that experienced significant growth was adult content, with Pornhub being the one that has generated the most attraction among internauts.

According to data from the famous and controversial international porn platform, Mexico is the sixth country that consumes Pornhub the most and 96 percent of users reach it through their mobile devices, making visits of approximately 10 minutes.

One of the most visited moments during the year occurred on the day when Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp suffered an extremely important drop, a scenario that benefited, among others, the Pornhub site.

Through an official statement, Pornhub, one of the most popular adult content sites on the web, reported that following the Facebook blackout, it saw interesting growth on its site.

According to their report, their numbers grew up to 10.5 percent, at a time of five in the afternoon, at which time, approximately, the problem with WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram had already been resolved.

Something similar happened in 2019, when, again, there was a fall in the Facebook system that also affected WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. On that occasion, Pornhub saw a 19 percent increase in new visits to the website.

Now read: