We live in a historical setting in which the rise of the multimillion dollar blockbuster, the gestures of monopoly, the proliferation of franchises and the decline – not total disappearance, although everything will work out – of medium and low budget in movie theaters, invite us to get dramatic and utter a loud “creativity is dead” while we put the back of the hand on the forehead.

As Edward Norton’s character in ‘Fight club’ would say, nowadays “everything looks like a copy of a copy of another copy …”; But, in the midst of this almost apocalyptic aubergine for the cinephile eager for alternative proposals, a name as cryptic as the A24 stands as the great champion of that “other cinema”.

It is insane that a distributor – also a producer for a long time – has become little less than a phenomenon within the current film scene. But this Rare avis, in its almost 10 years of history, has ended up transcending as a filmic oasis synonymous with quality —with its inevitable ups and downs—, risk, experimentation and prestige, which has brought us some of the most exhilarating titles of the last decade.

Now that ‘Lamb’ has just arrived in our cinemas after taking the jackpot at the last edition of the Sitges Film Festival and after arousing passions in Cannes – where it scratched the Prize for Originality -, it’s the perfect time to review the history of A24, claiming some of his most prominent titles and trying to reel off what is the key to his success and impact on contemporary popular culture.

The origin of a phenomenon





On August 20, 2012, the Big Apple – and the fact that it was not in the Californian setting is already the first sign of rarity and distinction – witnessed the birth of the, at that time, distribution company baptized with a letter and two numbers: A24. Daniel Katz, David Fenkel and John Hodges, old acquaintances of the independent circuit, were the original trio of promoters of the project, and were backed by their previous experience in different sectors of the business.

Until then, Katz led the financial group Guggenheim Partners – A24’s first support – while Fenkel and Hodges stood out as president and co-founder – along with Beastie Boy Adam Yauch – of Osciloscope and head of production and development in Big Beach respectively. However, it was Katz who came up with the idea of step up and create the company while driving on the Italian highway A24 Hence the name.

According to the co-founder, “We didn’t find movies as exciting as when we started our careers, and that was a sign of opportunity”. In this way, they decided to start sharing “movies from a different point of view”; something they started to do after Nicolette Aizenberg got on the boat as head of publicity in October of that same year, closing the starting squad of a team that has been playing in the first division for a long season.

Question of names





The A24 adventure officially started February 8, 2013, when the first feature film distributed under his label hit theaters: ‘A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III’. This deranged comedy was an unbeatable cover letter, bringing together an unlikely cast as Charlie Sheen, Jason Schwartzman and Bill Murray under the direction of Roman Coppola. Definitely, an unbeatable way to shout from the rooftops: “Hello world! We are here!”.

Although, probably, and without intention of making an ugly to Mr. Coppola or Sally Potter – whose ‘Ginger & Rosa’ was released that same year – the first cult bombshell of New Yorkers was ‘Spring Breakers’. The alliance with a filmmaker as radical as Harmony Korine in a bet as unhinged as this one put the company in the spotlight, opening the ban on a succession of agreements with dream names in projects as eclectic as they are brilliant.





Over the next four years, A24 brought the work of authors such as Denis Villeneuve, Jonathan Glazer, Steven Knight, Atom Egoyen, Noah Baumbach, Alex Garland, Robert Eggers, Jeremy Saulnier or Yorgos Lanthimos, to give just a handful of examples. Filmmakers who saw their gossip titles flirting or acquiring cult status within their respective genres, showing the keen eye of Katz, Fenkel, Hodges and their team.

As a sample, a few buttons. Thanks to the deals with the names mentioned above, the public got to know jewels from science fiction such as the superb ‘Under the Skin’ or ‘Ex-Machina’, marvelous bottled thrillers such as’ Locke ‘starring Tom Hardy or the brutal orgy of violence with aged grounds’ Green Room’, delicious rarities such as’ Lobster ‘or one of the first pieces labeled under the absurd term’ high terror ‘,’ The Witch ‘. Almost nothing.

Reach out and kiss the saint





In 2016, the people of A24 decided to take a step further in their cinematic journey, plunging into the slippery terrain of production in a maneuver that fits perfectly with that saying that talks about “reaching out and kissing the saint.” The resulting length was none other than Barry Jenkins’ ‘Moonlight’; an exceptional drama that, among other recognitions, won the Oscars for best adapted screenplay, best male supporting performance and best film, as well as choosing five others — including the category of best director.

This unbeatable contact encouraged Katz and his partners to continue with the new business path, leaving us, once again, cult pieces of all possible colors, tones and styles. Thanks to them, contemporary horror references such as ‘Viene de noche’ or the two virguerías by Ari Aster ‘Hereditary’ and ‘Midsommar’ have been able to materialize, impossible projects outside the indie framework such as ‘The sacrifice of a sacred deer’ by Yorgos Lanthimos or ‘The Lighthouse’ by Robert Eggers, or that glorious adrenaline rush entitled ‘Diamonds in the Rough’, directed by some Safdie brothers to whom the equally outstanding ‘Good Time’ has already been distributed.





Since its inception into production, A24 continued to cultivate its distribution role in parallel while reaffirming its good hand when selecting talent and potential hits. Not in terms of box office, but in terms of prestige. ‘A Ghost Story’ and ‘The Green Knight’ by David Lowery, ‘Lady Bird’ by Greta Gerwig ‘,’ The Florida Project ‘by Sean Baker, the celebrated’ Minari ‘by Lee Isaac Chung or the lysergic’ Climax ‘by Gaspar Noah are a good example of this.

Besides this, since 2014, it diversified by opening the door to the television market with the USA Network series ‘Playing House’; a cathodic romance as prolific as the cinematic one that spawned nonsense such as Channing Tatum’s’ Comrade Detective ‘or the charming’ Mr. Corman ‘from Apple TV +, whose biggest hit to date has been Sam Levinson’s huge and multi-award winning’ Euphoria ‘, co-produced with HBO.

The Legacy: Without Memes, There Is No Paradise





At this point, and after a string of titles and proper names that can cause vertigo, the only thing left to do is wonder why all this is — thinking coldly, I can’t understand how the hell I have come to write with so much enthusiasm about a distributor— . In general terms, I suppose this is what happens when you radically separate yourself from the rest in an age of clones and minimized risks both in terms of creativity and the economic factor.

But, with their clear differences, It may be that the works created or distributed by A24 have ended up penetrating deeply by the similar tonic that they exhibit in multiple aspects. Not only do they share a dangerous taste for the most unusual themes, tones and concepts; with regard to the technical and formal invoice, they tend to stimulate and risk much more than the average premiere – one only has to see proposals such as the aforementioned ‘Ex-Machina’, ‘Under the Skin’ or ‘Diamonds in the rough’ to confirm it ‘. If to this we add a will to transcendence —Whether intrinsic or extrinsic— which is equally open to criticism with a raised eyebrow prone to reverence, triumph is assured.

Yes indeed; Beyond praise from critics, viewers or people like a server, and shelves packed with awards, what truly marks the impact of anything today is its impact on pop culture and the most unexpected corners of the internet; And if a company like A24 has meme accounts dedicated to it – some hilarious, let it be said – that assimilate its peculiarities to create humorous content, it is a sign that they are doing something very, very well …