A Tesla Model S P85D with jet engines? This is just what Matt has created. Here are its qualities at the acceleration level.

Tesla has always been a benchmark in terms of acceleration. From the original model presented in 2012 to the most aspirational version today, the incredible Plaid. All the versions that have come out of Freemont and other factories have proven to be authentic proposals regarding this variable. They have served, without a doubt, to explain the success of electrical mechanics in terms of testing classic from 0 to 100 km / h.

Now, can the factory proposal be improved? Tesla makes its software virtually inaccessible, making it very difficult to enter parameters for get the most out of your motors and batteries. Therefore, the modifications that can be made are directly related to weight and, of course, to the aerodynamic coefficient. This reduces the action to influence some records that, in themselves, are spectacular. Can anything else be done about it?

The truth is that yes. It can be very difficult, but the truth is that the inclusion of jet engines is what has been carried out to get an extra acceleration. So much so that the main model, a P85D, has achieved improve the data offered by the P100D differential, the most performing variant until the arrival of the very fast Plaid. Under this context, can we be facing an applicable solution in a hypothetical future generation of vehicles?

At the moment, this crazy and crazy idea has only occurred to Matt, owner of this model, who, on his YouTube channel Warped Perception, usually show pictures about your modified drive. To understand the performance of this particular model, a very special test has been carried out. This basically consists of comparing its modified model with the P100D, which is newer and, of course, has considerable improvements at the technology level.

Let us therefore see why this test can get the attention of the tesla dome, what are the implications that may be behind the provision of this innovation and, of course, what impact this idea may have on a future line of business by Tesla. Is it possible to see a Tesla pack in the future that bases its differentiation on the inclusion of jet engines?

A Tesla Model S P85D that has its jet engines

The original specifications of the Model S in its P85D version show how those units with this specification have a twin engine with combined power 463 hp. In this way, thanks to the possession of a maximum torque from standstill, it is possible to accelerate to 96 km / h (60 mph) in just 3.2 seconds. These are their official figures. Subsequent tests showed that the odd tenth of the stopwatch could be scratched.

As can be seen in the images above, the recorded data suggests that the inclusion of this additional technology has a direct impact on performance. The best proof of this is shown by its particular competition with a unit of the P100D, the variant that incorporated more efficient mechanics and a whole set of new features to achieve a more outstanding performance, including in terms of autonomy and, of course, acceleration.

It should also be noted that the P100D version incorporated the so-called Ludicrous Mode, a program specially designed to achieve perfect acceleration. In fact, several settings were modified at the time to achieve differential efficiency. Therefore, achieving an improvement in the records obtained by an older model does nothing more than emphasize the success of technology included by Matt. Now, would it have practical applications?

An idea that has always haunted Elon Musk’s head

The Roadster model, still under the prototype umbrella, has been the protagonist on multiple occasions due to its potential qualities. Much has been said about this sports car, which is expected to compete for the title of the fastest accelerating car in the world. What can we know in this regard? Tesla could add propellant-based solutions to further improve the qualities of the supercar.

Of course, the performance of this technology would not follow the process that has been observed on this Model S P85D. However, it can help us to understand what is the objective of including this type of innovation in the car. The key to its success lies in improving the occasional second in a test in which every hundredth of a second has value.

We will have to wait a while to see how far the Roadster copies this kind of technology. The results, without a doubt, are evident. There are fewer and fewer months to find the final model. Will the pack you intend to include in something similar?

