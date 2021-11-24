Being able to open your own medical office is the wish of many and through constant work it is possible to achieve it. It is not an impossible aspiration to achieve but it does require effort and especially a considerable investment. It is not only about renting a place and buying equipment, but other expenses such as paying for water, electricity and salaries must be considered. In addition, the legal part cannot be ignored because the Official Mexican Standard (NOM) clearly establishes the characteristics of a space of this type.

In this sense, you must bear in mind that all procedures must be carried out before the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris). It is the highest authority on this issue and any failure involves a penalty.

However, within the field of laws there are constant updates and on July 9, 2020 the NOM-005-SSA3-2018 which until now is the most current. This document indicates the minimum requirements for infrastructure and equipment that an outpatient medical office must have.

Everything a doctor’s office should have

With the above in mind, it is essential that you know the basics and make sure you comply with what is asked. Otherwise you will be credited with a penalty fee and even to the closure of your workplace. To prevent this from happening, you must have the following minimum aspects:

Furniture

Seat for the doctor.

Seat for the patient and companion.

Seat for the doctor in the examination of the patient.

High bench or similar.

Scale with stadiometer.

Bucket or basket for municipal garbage bag and red plastic bag for bio-infectious hazardous waste, as well as rigid container for sharp-cutting hazardous waste.

Storage of medicines, materials or instruments.

Exam table with leg rests.

Mayo table, Pasteur or similar, adjustable in height.

Furniture for writing.

Furniture for keeping clinical records.

Professional team

Preferably, aneroid or electronic sphygmomanometer with a cuff of the size required for your main activity.

Binaural stethoscope.

Pinard stethoscope.

Diagnostic kit (ophthalmoscope optional).

Addressable beam lamp.

X-ray viewer.

Instrumental

Box with lid for disinfectant solutions.

Small, medium and large bass mirrors (optional).

Scalpel handle.

Percussion hammer.

Ring clamp.

Dissecting forceps with teeth and without teeth.

Mosquito type clamp.

Forceps to hold the neck of the matrix (optional).

Curved clamp.

Straight needle holder, with central groove and crossed grooves.

Kidney of 250 milliliters of greater capacity.

Straight scissors.

Torundero with lid.

Several

Measuring tape.

Clinical thermometer.

Healing material

Dressings.

Cotton.

Sterile fields.

Gauze

Sterile surgical gloves.

Disposable syringes with needles of various sizes.

Suture material.

Antiseptic solutions.

Adhesive tape.

Test strips for the determination of glucose in blood.

Elastic bandages various measures.

General Purpose Drugs

Analgesics.

Local anesthetic.

Antidiarrheals.

Antiemetics

Antihistamines.

Antihypertensive.

Anti-inflammatories.

Antipyretics.

Bronchodilators.

Corticosteroids

Oral electrolytes.

Coronary vasodilators.

Remember that all indications are mandatory and cannot be ignored. If you are interested in consulting in detail what the NOM mentions about the equipment of a medical office, you can review it in the following link.