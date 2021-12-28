This is how 2022 looks on film and television for Marvel!

Discover the premieres on film, television and digital platforms that Marvel Comics has prepared for an electrifying 2022

Marvel gave us a 2021 full of film and television premieres which did not go unnoticed by the millions of fans around the world, something that is expected to happen again in 2022.

Do not miss: Top 5: Marvel Comics Mexico and its best releases in 2021

From series like WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye, to films like Black Widow and the recent live-action installment of the wall-crawler Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has brought fans back to theaters after more than a year. of lockdown due to the pandemic.

In 2022, La Casa de las Ideas has prepared great surprises and premieres in film and television, which we share below, on dates that all good Marvel fans should not lose sight of.

Movie theater

Morbius (Sony – January 28)

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicting characters hits the big screen when Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius.

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his fate, Dr. Morbius tries a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be radical success is soon revealed to be a potentially worse remedy than the disease.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel Studios – May 5)

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Marvel Studios – July 8)

Accompanied with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor now faces one of the most powerful villains ever seen, Gorr the Slayer of Gods, who will seek to settle accounts with Odinson, while a new stage is about to be written with Jane Foster as the next. Goddess of Thunder.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Sony – October 7)

Miles Morales returns to action in an adventure where the Spider-Verse expands, in the sequel to the animated film that conquered wall-crawler fans, and in 2019 won the Oscar for Best Animated Film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios / November 4)



Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters featured in the first film.

Series

Moon knight

Moon Knight features a complex vigilante (Oscar Isaac) who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities that live inside are different characters that appear in a context of Egyptian iconography.

She-hulk

The series centers on attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Bruce Banner’s cousin, who inherits her powers from the Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from him. However, unlike Bruce, when enraged, Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control.

Ms. Marvel

This new series features Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old teenager of Pakistani descent from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, avid gamer, and writer who is a fan of Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world, until she gains superpowers like the heroes she has always admired.

I am groot

One of the most popular Guardians of the Galaxy characters will have his solo series, in Marvel Studios’ second animated project after What If… ?, where little Groot will live such great adventures that they will captivate the little ones in the house.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

After five years of absence, the Guardians of the Galaxy return to the scene in this new adventure for digital platforms, written and directed by James Gunn, where the craziest group of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be invaded by the spirit of the Christmas season.

Source: Marvel

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars, the event that every good fan should have in their collection

The fate of the entire Marvel Universe hangs in the balance as earth’s mightiest heroes face their greatest challenge! Gathered across the cosmos by the incredibly powerful Beyonder, the Avengers, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are faced with their most deadly foes on a mysterious planet known as Battleword.

The promise to the winner is the maximum reward. But as battle lines are drawn, new alliances are forged and old enemies collide, there is one among them who is unwilling to settle for something less than godliness. Can the combined strength of the heroes prevent Doctor Doom from becoming the most powerful being in the universe?

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico have for you Marvel Deluxe – Marvel Super Heroes: Secret Wars, the story that marked a before and after in the history of comics

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction