This is War faces Guerreros Puerto Rico. (Photo: Instagram)

TWO HOURS OF COMPETITION! This is war and Warriors Puerto Rico will define this Friday, November 12 if the cup stays in Peru or goes to the Puerto Rican country. The contestants have been measuring forces since Monday, November 8, however, the Grand Final began this Thursday, having in our favor 350 points, while the visitors have zero.

Gian Piero Díaz pointed out that nothing has been said, because this Friday they will face circuits worth 100 points each. In this way, nothing is said, because Puerto Rico can turn the game around for us. Yesterday, Pancho Rodrigo and Joshua faced a versus, the Chilean being the winner. Today will be the decisive day for both teams, as a two-hour program will be broadcast and it will be known which of the two teams will lift the EEG cup. Follow here the minute by minute of the Grand Final of the competition.

ALEJANDRA BAIGORRIA RETURNED THIS IS WAR

Alejandra Baigorria returned in the grand finale of the duel between Esto es guerra and Guerreros Puerto Rico. The historic fighter entered the set on crutches and received a romantic kiss from Said Palao as a welcome. The blonde arrived determined to encourage her team and meet the Puerto Rican members.

“Welcome, Puerto Rico. I wanted to meet you (José Figueroa). Here I am, Alejandra for those of you who don’t know me ‘La patrona’ and I’ve come to see my team win because today we’re going to win ”, Alejandra Baigorria commented to the applause of the EEG Peru squad.

THIS IS WAR VS. WARRIORS: WHERE WILL THE FIGHTING TAKE PLACE?

The contest will take place in Peru, the delegation from Puerto Rico will arrive at the Pachacamac facilities to confront the members of Esto es Guerra.

THIS IS WAR VS. WARRIORS: HOW MANY DAYS WILL THE SPECIAL LAST?

The contest will last 5 days, it was broadcast from this Monday, November 8 and will culminate on Friday, November 12, when we will know who is the winner of the infarction versus.

WHO MAKES UP THE TEAM FOR THIS IS WAR PERU?

The team is made up of 7 men and 5 women.

Members of This is War ready. (Photo: America TV)

Men’s team:

1.- Patricio Parodi

2.- Matías Ochoa

3.- Facundo González

4.- Hugo García

5.- Said Palao

6. Jota Benz

7.- Pancho Rodríguez

Women’s team

1.- Melissa Paredes

2.- Granton Blue

3.- Paloma Fiuza

4.- Ducelia Echevarría

5 Allison Pastor

Conductors of Esto es Guerra and Guerreros Puerto Rico pose together for the camera. (Photo: EEG)

WHO MAKES UP THE PUERTO RICO WARRIORS TEAM?

The first to be chosen for the selection that will compete against This is war it was Snow, who according to her statistics, has been crowned 3 times as the best competitor of the program, in addition to having won 60% of all challenges this season. The second to enter the Puerto Rican team was Jeffrey Javier Cerda.

Luis Centeno, Joshua Emil, Paola, Nicole, Valeria, Dan, Chino and Addy are the other competitors that will be part of this team that he will come to our country with every intention of keeping the cup.

They are the 12 members of Guerreros Puerto Rico. (Photo: Instagram)

WHAT TIME AND WHERE TO SEE THIS IS WAR VS. PUERTO RICO WARRIORS?

You can see This is War vs. Guerreros Puerto Rico starting this Monday at 7 pm on América TV and on the América TV GO website.

HOW DO I SEE THIS IS WAR VS. GUERREROS PUERTO RICO ON AMERICA TV GO?

You can see Reina del Show through América TV GO by downloading the application from the Play Store or App Store. It does not have any short from your tablet or your cell phone.

Hosts of Esto es Guerra and Guerreros Puerto Rico had a heated discussion. (Photo: TV Capture)

WHO ARE THE DRIVERS OF PUERTO RICO WARRIORS?

Guerreros Puerto Rico will face Esto es Guerra Perú on November 8. (Photo: Instagram)

Jose Figueroa is one of the drivers of Warriors Puerto Rico. He has been part of important advertising campaigns and has worked on the first sports radio program on FM frequency. In addition, he worked at the Sony Music record company for 7 years, collaborating with important artists such as Gilberto Santo Rosa, La Quinta Estación, Ricky Martin, among others.

Although he has become known in Peru for the strong confrontations with Johanna and Gian Piero, he is well known in his country and has a history in the entertainment world of more than 15 years.

Diane ferrer is the partner of Jose Figueroa in reality. The television host began her career as a youtuber, giving travel and beauty tips. This would give him visibility to make the leap on television.

Soon her opportunity would come to animate a beauty pageant called Miss Petite, followed by being a model for the Golden Sales program, where she often had to be a substitute host of the space.

What he never imagined is that he would be forging a path to be part of one of the most important programs in Puerto Rico, and nothing less than as a TV host.