Some time ago we told you that in Roblox you could find several proposals that emulated the experience of The Squid Game, highlighting that of Trendsetter Games. Well, today we are talking about the game, outside of Roblox, that since the end of October, specifically from day 29, fans of the success of Nteflix. The title in question is called Crab Game and you can get it from Steam for free.

Crab Game is available on Steam for free

Crab Game has been created in a few days and presents us with a multiplayer adventure that invites users to participate in various tests inspired by Korean children’s games. Although, as in the series, if you lose in these games, what you will lose is more than a simple test. That if, it is worth mentioning that, its creator, called Dani, has not adapted all the challenges that come out in the series of The Squid Game, but if several of them. In addition, as far as we know, this game consists of ** 29 maps, 9 game modes and the possibility of playing with up to 35 players in the same game, a figure far from what can be seen in the Korean Netflix series, but for fun that amount is already quite acceptable.

Actually, to this day, It is unknown if Crab Game will have improvements or certain additions in the future. What we do know is that the game has some 18,614 reviews, the vast majority being very positive, and has obtained some peaks of 40,000 simultaneous players. Part of that success is due to the visibility that some content creators have given it through Twitch. Although, especially for the latter, the developer himself has sent a warning on social networks, since, apparently, the game could present certain security problems. At the moment, these incidents are trying to be resolved by Dani, its creator.

The game has reached peaks of 40,000 simultaneous players

Having said all this, we leave you here the download link for Crab Game on Steam, in case you want to give it a try. By the way, if you are a fan of The Squid Game, and you have already seen its first season, you may be interested to know some of the details that must be taken into account if you expect a second season of the Netflix production.