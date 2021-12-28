If you cannot wait these few days until the arrival of the New Age Day you’re lucky. Starting today, you can take a look at the new spring-themed mapping through a totally immersive experience.

The last one has been the New Age event , which devastated the Alps map with a terrible snowstorm that forced users to survive under extreme weather conditions. Luckily, after the storm it is always calm and from January 1 players will enjoy spring in the Alps , which is accompanied by a large number of missions.

Making use of the Virtual reality you can witness for yourself what the Alps will look like after the snowfall. It’s as simple as entering Free Fire, accessing the New Era event area, and playing on the Alpes building.

Using the gyroscope on your mobile phone you can enjoy a 360º view of different areas that make up the map. Be careful, because you can also get prizes with the treasures hidden by the mapping and the mini tests.

Alps full of light

What used to be cold and desolation is now sunshine and joy. Calm has arrived on the island and the survivors no longer have to worry about wearing a suitable coat or having to leave the house for food. Finally all are free to explore the zones that make up Alps.

lookout

It is a part of the map that is made up of various buildings and structures, in addition to a road that crosses between them. There is also a warehouse right in the center that becomes the ideal place to control the passage of the players.

Station

It will probably be the area where the chaos among users. The central building occupies a large part of the station and the various containers will serve as cover to protect you from enemy fire. Of course, the one who takes over the upper walkway will have advantage thanks to the height.

Dock

A good area to collect supplies, although a fight against another player can be complicated due to the few constructions where to hide. This will force you to be aware of what is happening around you.

River mouth

This part of the map is made up of several houses that players can search for equipment and supplies, though be careful when entering to any of them. Who knows if there is someone waiting on the other side.

Fusion

Another one of the main areas of the Alps. The central building It is surrounded by different structures, so if you are not careful they could easily detect you. In fact, you must be very careful if you intend to enter the central building, as you will be visible from many places.