With the arrival of the first month of the year, the dreaded January slope also appears and the options of pawning valuables that many people have to try to survive at the beginning of the year.

There are many people that the December expenses leave them beaten to start the year with good finances, But the onslaught left by the January slope is also compounded by the crisis that has been occurring in the economy of the pass since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the National Association of Pawnbrokers, the slope goes beyond the month of January, so there are actually more pawns in February that can be extended until March. The association also mentions that this time, together with the return to classes, are the busiest periods for pawnshops.

In that sense, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), They revealed a series of advantages and disadvantages, which you can follow if your plans are to pawn your belongings to get out of the January slope.

Advantages of pawning your belongings

According to information from Condusef, published in its January 2022 magazine, these are its main advantages:

You can acquire a cash loan without requirements such as credit history.

You can pawn almost anything; video games, jewelry, appliances, cameras, tools.

If you pay on time, you can get your pledged items back.

Some pawn shops give you a warranty contract.

Disadvantages of pawning your belongings

The amount of the credit depends on the valuation of the pawned items and is usually well below their market value.

You can lose your belongings if you don’t pay on time.

If you do not budget correctly, it can contribute to increasing your debts and further deteriorating your financial situation.

There is a risk of reaching a fraudulent pawn shop.

But apart from the advantages and disadvantages that the Condusef announced, they also mentioned that to pawn your belongings you must go to authorized establishments, to avoid fraud or abusive charges.

In addition, according to the Condusef, you can suspect if it is a fraud if you detect any of the following anomalies:

They promise you very high amounts: Valuators award a maximum of half the actual cost of the item.

They do not explain the rights you have when you engage: The pawnshops that exist in the country offer an excess, which means compensation in case your garment is sold at a higher price.

Likewise, all the information related to the service they provide must be available in brochures or on the internet.

As it is also very important to check the scale to weigh the jewelry. This must have a recent and current calibration hologram.

Other recommendations to take into account if you are going to pawn

You have to compare: This point is very important because there are pawn shops that charge lower financing costs, lower interest rates or even offer more money for the same item.

Consider the CAT: The Total Annual Cost (CAT), is a term that indicates all the costs of the loan, such as the interest rate, commissions, storage expenses, appraisal or insurance against theft.

You have to review the contract before signing: The Condusef indicates that it must specify the possible penalties in case of being late with a payment or the conditions to recover the pledged pledge.

