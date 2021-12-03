The Government of Mexico City plans to impose a new tax, this time, to delivery apps that operate through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Mercado Libre, Uber Eats, DiDi Food and Rappi. What does this imply?

According to what was announced by local authorities, 2 percent would be charged on the total sales of the applications or delivery services, this for the “use of infrastructure” of the Capital; However, this regulation has not yet been approved, as its legislative discussion should take place sometime before December 15 for it to take effect in 2022.

That said, if the reform is approved, this would be the addition to Article 307 TER of the Tax Code of Mexico City.

“Individuals or legal entities that operate, use and / or administer applications and / or computer platforms for control, programming and / or geolocation on fixed or mobile devices, through which users can contract the delivery of parcels, food , food or any type of merchandise with delivery in the territory of Mexico City, As long as they act as intermediaries, promoters or facilitators, they must pay 2% of the total charge before taxes for each delivery made monthly for the use and exploitation of the infrastructure of Mexico City.“.

Applications such as Uber and Didi already pay a tax of 1.5 percent in CDMX for their transport service and this is destined to the pedestrian trust, so it is considered that the new charge, which would be made every 15 days, is destined to works to improve local infrastructure.

Will prices go up Amazon, Mercado Libre, Rappi, Uber Eats or Didi Food?

Although so far no application for the delivery of food, medicine or merchandise has expressed its opinion on paying 2 percent more for each delivery, the Government of Mexico City stated that, if this reform enters into force in 2022, these platforms will not they will be able to charge more to the consumer, as they will be fiscally monitored.

“It is very important that both users and distributors know: it is not them, it is the companies”, Exposed the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Likewise, the local president highlighted that the tax on digital platforms also implies a supervision of the transactions carried out through this medium since, according to the “Report on the Impact of Covid-19 on Online Sales”, of the Mexican Association of Online Sales, 5 out of 10 companies in Mexico doubled their growth on the internet and 2 out of 10 grew their sales by up to 300 percent.

Lien on lien

Speculation with the new tax focuses on the worker, one of the hardest hit economically throughout the many labor disputes that fight with delivery platforms.

“The tax charge considers that the administrators of said platforms or applications are directly obliged to pay and it is not expected that said tax will be transferred to final consumers or workers in the branch.. To clarify the above, it should be noted that at no time does the text mention the figure of use retainers ”, explained the CDMX Finance Secretariat.

This, since this year a new Income Tax (ISR) withholding scheme was implemented for distributors, which ranges from 3 to 9 percent, depending on the earnings they have in applications such as Uber, Rappi or Cornershop.

Therefore, when the news was released, the #NiUnRepartidorMenos movement considered the reform a direct attack on digital workers, but they will give the opportunity for applications to react in a favorable way that does not increase charges that affect their income.

