Christmas is just around the corner and of course the asymmetric multiplayer horror video game Dead by daylight he couldn’t ignore it. In that sense, now it is Dead by Daylight Christmas event available, which this year returns loaded with novelties and with rewards in the form of cosmetic items for all players. Here we explain the ins and outs of an event whose main attraction is the presence of six snowmen in each game that as survivors we can own and control. Escaping with them will reward us with a mysterious element, while the murderer can do the same if he destroys enough during the game.

The dead by daylight christmas event Includes the following:

Hooks, lockers, generators and barrels decorated with Christmas motifs.

Lobby also decorated with these motifs.

Snowmen during games that offer extra protection and cosmetic rewards for escaping with them.

Christmas sweaters for Yun-Jin, Mikaela and Jonah just for participating in the event.

Christmas cosmetic items for The Specter and The Witch.

The classic ice-eyed skin for The Traitor and The Artist.

Three exclusive Christmas-themed charms.

More daily rewards through the advent calendar.

Filters for Instagram.

Electronic holiday greeting cards.

Winter sales in the in-game store.

What is the most powerful assassin in Dead by Daylight? This graph confirms it

Dead by Daylight’s Christmas event, called the Bone Chill Winter Event, begins today and will continue until December 23, with some of the items previously discussed coming later, such as sales at the store. Remember that the new DLC of the game is also available now with a new assassin, The Artist; a new survivor, Jonah Vasquez; and a new map, Nest of Crows. Finally, Dead by Daylight will also compensate with 100,000 blood points to all those players who log in until December 17 on the occasion of the recent server crash who suffered the video game.