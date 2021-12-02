As you know, yesterday PlayStation 5 received a new update to improve its performance. Although it seems that it was not the only update published by Sony, since PlayStation 4 also had news.

PS4 got its firmware update 9.03 which basically will do more or less the same function as the PS5. Said version It should install automatically whenever the console has an internet connection. Regarding its role, it seems that, as we have already dropped, its usefulness will be to improve the performance of the system. Therefore,It doesn’t seem like this new version of the PS4 firmware offers anything special, similar to the PS5, beyond some routine performance improvements. In addition, as a fact to highlight, this new patch will occupy about 490 MB.

That yes, it may be something much more routine than we might expect, but it seems that not many issues have been reported with this new patch. Even so, it is worth mentioning that, in its last update prior to this, version 9.00 that arrived on September 15, if more notable improvements were made. For example, with that patch PS4 users were allowed to view PS5 achievements and various modifications to parental controls, among other things to highlight.

Definitely, This version 9.03 of the PS4 firmware will not be the last that the Sony console receives, since it seems that at least until 2023 they will continue to support the console of the previous generation to PS5. Maybe this decision is due to the lack of components due to the crisis produced by the pandemic, but the important thing is that PS4 users can be sure that their consoles still have travel, leading to more intergenerational updates and releases.