Sony has announced a new update for PlayStation 5 packed with system-wide enhancements. In addition, in this month of December there are good signs for video game companies, since Nintendo Switch has also received a new version from your firmware 13.2.0, which improves your general stability. We will also have new games on PS Plus this month and some incredible end-of-the-year offers.

The case at hand, the update of Playstation 5, the console receives this new version with open arms. Specifically, it is the firmware 21.02-04.50.00, available to download from the PS5 itself. This download will only start if you are connected to the internet network and in such case of not having automatic downloads option activated, it will have to be done manually. Like its companion the hybrid, this patch provides stability to the system. This is expected to fix bugs and glitches that appeared in common games. When installing it, you will not have to wait long, since the size of the file is not very large: 914 MB.

So the Japanese giant is limited to offering a generic improvement in the performance of the console system. Even so, a few months ago it received an important update, which, among other things, added the possibility of expanding the internal storage. The 3D audio from the built-in speakers was improved with that update, because could play sound on any screen. In addition, certain bugs in the interface have been improved. Therefore, after that update, the one that does not compete today is only an improvement in stability and any faults that may occur.

The previous update, the most remarkable thing that allows the installation of an M.2 SSD that could be purchased separately. And that, once placed, it would help gamers download, move and play PS5 and PS4 games without having any problem with loading speed. What Hideaki nishino commented in an interview in the PlayStation blog that “Since we have a lot of PS4 users today, we saw various patterns of console usage. We launched the PS5 in two ways: one comes with the disk drive and the other not. We really wanted offer customer options, that was the concept ». So this would open «The door for users expand and enhance the capabilities of the PS5. So that’s the backstage conversation we had internally. “.

In addition, he mentioned that he is very “excited” for the next updates, because “I think this firmware update is not just about us doing it; it’s the whole community doing things. So, I am very excited to hear more from the community. Me too [y mi equipo] we will diligently deliver the new features in an exciting way«, he concluded.