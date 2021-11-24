As it happens every week, a new Red Dead Online update is available now, bringing with it varied content to keep the Wild West alive and its player base that has been growing by the day. Although, in this new weekly update of the online mode of Red Dead Redemption 2, players will be able to earn more RDO $ in Extreme Telegram Missions and To Arms, new rewards, outfits, and much more.

Good or valuable things do not come easily. To prove, A complicated business increases the challenge of telegram missions by removing the icons of the enemies from the radar and assists in aiming, so you will have to be smart and survive. In return, you will receive 50% more RDO $ for helping “J” with his disgusting businesses all over the border. In addition, for helping the besieged cities of Valentine and Blackwater, you will also receive 50% more RDO $.

Regarding this week’s rewards, the player who completes any Blood Money contract before November 30, will get a selection of costumes up to level 15 at half price. Those who manage to get the Covington Emerald will receive a discount of 5 Gold Bars in Bounty Hunter licenses, Collector’s Bag, Butcher’s Table, Naturalista Sampling Kit, or Distillery. Instead, if you already have all that, then you will receive a free outfit, accessory or role gesture. Also, we remind you that in Shootout and Team Shootout modes, they are an excellent way to earn double XP and RDO $.

However, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the border, which means that the creation of gangs will be free to encourage meetings, groups and activities with the band. Eat, drink, hunt, fight, and then eat and drink some more, as all tavern drinks and food supplies will be free between November 26-29. And not only that, but butchers will pay up to five times more RDO $ for turkey carcasses until November 25.

Before reaching the final content of this new Red Dead Online update, Rockstar Games wanted to gift their players clothing items to create an outfit inspired by Doc Holliday used by the YouTube channel Man vs. History. The following garments will be available for free to everyone at the Red Dead Online Tailoring Shop:

Finally, we leave you with the most interesting discounts that are already available thanks to the new Red Dead Online update: