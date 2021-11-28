Rumors about the development of Resident Evil 4 Remake are growing more pressing, suggesting an ever closer confirmation. A few days ago we told you that Nvidia would have leaked several Capcom projects; including Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Outbreak and the long-awaited Dragon’s Dogma 2. Although Capcom’s official confirmation is still missing, the truth is that the development of the new remake, which could have started in parallel to Resident Evil Village, is a rumor. more and more reliable. A few months ago Ada Wong’s failed concept art for Resident Evil Village was leaked, which for many could be reused in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and today it was Albert Wesker’s turn.

“Not only did DC Douglas break the NDA in a live stream, admitting that he would be Albert Wesker in the DLC Spearate Ways of the new Resident Evil 4 Remake, but he also filmed a concept art that Capcom sent him”, we can read on Twitter.

Although the name of DC Douglas does not sound familiar to many, surely you know who he is, because he is the mythical actor who has given voice to Albert Wesker in the last titles of the saga in which he appeared. As we can see in the concept art, Albert Wesker would come to Resident Evil 4 Remake with a fairly updated aesthetic, whose suit even comes to remember that of Leon S. Kennedy himself in Resident Evil 6. And this leak would also confirm that the DLC Separate Ways , in which we relive the events of the game from Ada Wong’s perspective, would be present in the new remake. Do you like the new Albert Wesker in Resident Evil 4 Remake?