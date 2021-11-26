Most of us can agree that the mobile market is already so mature that it has become a bit boring in certain respects. No more crazy designs we had in the 90s and 2000s in favor of glass and metal prisms with more or less rounded corners. But luckily we have the Caviar team active with an apparent total and absolute creative freedom.

In Caviar, mobile phones are not created as such, but they do impregnate existing mobile phones (usually iPhone) with designs apparently arising from lysergic nights of the 60s. The latest has been to take an iPhone 13 Pro and build around it a whole metal body made from cast parts of a Tesla. Unfortunately (or luckily, let each decide) we will only have 99 units for sale.

Melt your Tesla, be like caviar

You have to recognize things as they are: few of us would think of melting a whole Tesla to be used as a form of personalization for a mobile phone. But luckily the Caviar team is here to come up with those things. Of course, not all the coating of the iPhone 13 Pro that they have taken as a base will be ‘Tesla fused’ color since the customization is “partial”.

That said, in Tesla they have taken the iPhone 13 Pro as a skeleton to which they add cast parts of a Tesla and turn it into a unique model (99 unique models, specifically) to sell to those interested in curiosities of such caliber. Although we already warn you that you will need a good amount of savings to get one of these 99 limited editionsCaviar has priced them at $ 6,760.

At the current rate, we are talking about exactly 5,982.56 euros to get our hands on the ‘iPhone 13 Pro Electro’. In addition to the Tesla cast, this custom iPhone 13 Pro also contains titanium for the frame, composite, aluminum, and a vapor-phase coating, or PVD, for high corrosion resistance. But be careful, because the fun in the Caviar offices does not end there. We are going to have busts of Elon Musk.

With the leftover from this Tesla cast to build the iPhone 13 Pro Electro, Caviar has created 27 busts of Elon Musk. As you are reading it. Each of these 27 busts will cost $ 3,220, which translates to about 2,850 euros for being able to have Musk’s head on our desk. Let each one do with their purchases what they consider appropriate. At least we can be thankful that this ‘iPhone 13 Pro Electro’ does not contain dinosaur parts as some previous customization.

