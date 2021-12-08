In Spain, the most common is to have two surnames inherited from the parents: one from the father and one from the mother. Until not too long ago, as a general rule the paternal went first, but for a few years it is possible to exchange them indistinctly when registering a newborn.

If we recently discovered a curious website that would allow us to find an X-ray of our surnames according to their intensity and distribution throughout the Spanish geography at the end of the 20th century, today we take a look at a similar service offered by the National Institute of Statistics.

“How many are called …”



Regarding names, the INE tool allows us to access a graph in which to see how much a name was more popular by decade of birth than those that are called that way.

This interactive tool of the INE works as follows: in the search field you enter a name or a surname, then press the button Name or Last name as appropriate and, in seconds, we get the result.

The website of the Spanish statistical agency shows us different very interesting data: how many people have that name or surname, what is the distribution according to sex, what is the average age of these individuals and the intensity of the presence of the name at the provincial level on a map of Spain.

This tool of the National Institute of Statistics is the most complete to know how many people are called or last names the same as one in Spain

If what interests you are the surnames, the web tells us how many people have it as first, how many second and how many in both positions, also having the possibility of seeing three maps with said data represented by their provincial intensity.

On the other hand, when we search for names, a button appears identified as Graphic that if we press it allows us to see a representation of the total number of people who have that first or last name by decade of birth. Very interesting to know when a name was more popular when naming a boy or girl.