The latest version of Flight Simulator released last year is a graphical marvel. It already demonstrated it after its release on PC through Game Pass and months later after the arrival of its version for Xbox Series X and S. In addition, thanks to the community we can find multiple mods that extend the experience of this title. Today we are talking about a very particular one.

Microsoft Flight Simulator makes use of the satellite images of Bing Maps to offer a whole world to travel by plane. This, together with the technologies that Microsoft provides with Azure, allows us to travel almost anywhere in the world with a surprising level of detail. However, what if we substitute Bing Maps for topographic data from Google Maps? This is already possible through a mod.

As can be seen in the video that we have left below these lines, there is a great change, especially in those regions where Bing Maps offered somewhat outdated resolution and detail. What’s more, the areas that Bing Maps does not cover and are self-generated through an image are corrected with the data provided by Google Maps, which are more up to date.

Another of the strengths of this mod is Microsoft’s removal of color correction, which makes the textures show as they are in reality.

How to install the mod

The installation of this mod does not correct those elements auto-generated by the game itself, whether they are buildings, trees, roads, etc. And even if you substitute Bing Maps for Google Maps, the photogrammetry used will remain the same provided by Microsoft technology.

To install this mod, just download it through Flightsim.to and extract it at any location. Then we execute the file ‘run.bat’ as administrator and in the application we select ‘Run’. It is important to know that We must have this window open in the background while the game is running.

Via | Mixx.io