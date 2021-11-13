The announcement of the live-action cast of Netflix’s One Piece has had some mixed reactions. Fortunately, there have been artists like the Latina Cecel who has celebrated the type of representation that Eiichiro Oda has personally chosen. And she has decided to share an illustration that takes this group of actors and actress to meet their anime counterparts.

Cecel published in his personal Twitter account a series of illustrations that capture the essence of each crew member of The Straw Hat Pirates from One Piece and how they would celebrate their arrival aboard the Going Merry with the Netflix live-action cast. Some of the reactions like that of Monkey D. Luffy correspond perfectly to the message of thanks that Iñaki Godoy shared in Instagram.

welcome to the strawhats 😋 pic.twitter.com/iof60FM3Dx – cecel (@_ceceru) November 11, 2021

One Piece throughout more than a thousand episodes, its story of the young Monkey D. Luffy, heard the story of Gol D. Roger and aspires to become a pirate king. On the 9th of november, Netflix finally showed the advance of its live-action with everything and its cast, among which Iñaki Godoy Jauso stands out as Monkey D. Luffy and Jacob Gibson as Usopp..

What we know so far about the live-action of One Piece is that it will be in charge of Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, in the direction and in the writing of the script. The first of the ten chapters is called Romance Dawn and will consist of 10 episodes in the East Blue arc when Monkey D. Luffy, when he learned the story of The King of the Pirates thanks to Shanks, his adoptive brother.

Perhaps one of the great surprises it was Emily Rudd for the role of Nami, who is known for the Street of Terror saga; and Arata Mackenyu as Zoro, who has already participated in other live-action films such as the live-action film Samurai X.

Luffy will be Mexican in the live-action of One Piece

But, without a doubt, the great surprise of the cast of the live-action of One Piece. This is a young actor known for his role in Who Killed Sara? of the year 2021. Iñaki Godoy has worked in the web-series like Por La Máscara, coming to work in Sin Miedo a la Verdad, a Televisa production.

Through your account Instagram, The actor thanked the producer behind the live-action One Piece for his role and he mentioned feeling excited and happy to become the next pirate king.

Although, the live-action of this series will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix. There is still no approximate release date, although it is possible that it will arrive between 2022 or 2023, given the pace of work of the company.

Taz Skylar thanks the One Piece audience

Another of the doubts about the new live-action of Netflix’s One Piece was the choice of actor Taz Skylar as Sanji, the chef of the Going Merry, who rose to fame for the 2020 film Villain. Fortunately, he had a small gesture with which he won over audiences in Spain, Mexico and Latin America.

Through your personal account Instagram shared a video speaking in Spanish to celebrate the Spanish-speaking One Piece community.

Actor Taz Skylar attaches the following message in his video: «For all the Canaries, Spaniards and Latin Americans who are fans of One Piece! Thank you very much for all your positivity in the last days! The thousands of messages I have received have given me infinite energy to work until my legs bleed in the gym and until my hands bleed in the kitchen, to give Sanji the spirit they deserve! Thank you! I will make my island of Tenerife Proud of me! »

Due to the reactions that the public has had to that video, at least the Spanish-speaking community has managed to make a place in the hearts of its fans.

If you are interested in following closely this important anime franchise and the history of Monkey D. Luffy and company. We tell you that in Spain, the One Piece manga is distributed by Planeta de Agostini; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ivrea publishing house. In addition, its anime version is available at Crunchyroll exclusively.