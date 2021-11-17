We can not only enjoy entertainment with a desktop console. In reality, today mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets are used to enjoy both series and movies as well as games. If you are looking for a tablet at an affordable price for this purpose, this Huawei Mediapad T5 is a great buy, for just 129 euros and with everything you need.

Although talking about Huawei in recent times is talking about devices without Android, or without Google Apps, the truth is that this tablet does have both, since it is from before Huawei had to assume the veto of the United States. It is not a high-end tablet, it is true, but still It is a very functional tablet, mainly if we want it to give it multimedia use. And the best thing is that it has a really cheap price, especially for a brand that is on a higher level than low-cost tablet brands they don’t give us any guarantees.

Last updated on 2021-11-17. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

To enjoy multimedia content in the form of series and movies with platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney +, the main thing is to have a quality screen. And even with a contained price, the Huawei Mediapad T5 stands out for its screen 10 inches with Full HD resolution 1,920 x 1,200 pixels.

All this without forgetting the two stereo speakers that allow us to enjoy a richer audio experience than what we would have on a mobile phone or even on a remote TV.

It is true that its basic processor, its 2 GB RAM and its 32 GB internal memory will not give us fireworks when installing a lot of applications. But the important thing is that we have google play to install the streaming video apps and that we can enjoy series, movies, YouTube videos, or surf the Internet or social networks without any slowdown problem.

On the other hand, it is a good option also as a tablet to play a series of basic games typical of Android. AND we can’t forget about Xbox Game Pass, which when running in the cloud only requires a good Internet connection. In this sense, it has the same limitations that any high-end device that connects through a WiFi network could have. And that taking into account that its price is only 129 euros.

It is an ideal purchase as a battle tablet, to take from top to bottom, to work, to class, or simply to lie down and watch series before going to sleep. With a price of 129 euros, if you don’t have a tablet it’s because you don’t want.

