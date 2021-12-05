In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Surely many of the gifts for this Christmas are going to be mobile phones, but if you want to differentiate yourself from the rest, you also have a series of tablets that are discounted in price and that offer high technology to favor those moments of productivity but also of entertainment.

If you don’t want to shell out so much money for an Apple iPad, there are other companies like Huawei that offer their own visions of tablets, and the Matepad series is one of the most famous on the market, and now discounted in price.

And is that the Huawei MatePad 10.4 New Edition is only 229 euros In the official Huawei store, a device that you can receive in the next few days at home with a succulent discount, a saving of 90 euros compared to its previous price.



This Huawei tablet has Android 10 and a Kirin 810 processor, it is also a first-rate Full HD screen that has little to envy the current competition.

The Huawei MatePad 10.4 New Edition of the offer at 229 euros is the model that is marketed with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi version in gray becoming one of the most outstanding offers you have for this Christmas.

What we love about the Huawei Matepad 10.4 New Edition is its 10.4-inch screen at 2K resolution, which means that we can enjoy its narrow bezels giving greater creativity to all our ideas.

Inside it carries the Kirin 820 processor that supports Wi-Fi 6, and that it is ideal to handle the latest mobile games on the market and also run all those productivity applications that we are sure to continue using this holiday season.

On the other hand, it should be noted that it has an 8 Mpx main camera and an 8 Mpx front camera, which ensures us the best photographs to save memories of these dates or also for future trips that we can do.