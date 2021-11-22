In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei also celebrates Black Friday in its official store, with significant discounts on all its products, also on gadgets such as smart watches and headphones.

The smartwatch sector is one of the most competing in Black Friday deals, with hundreds of models lowered in price, even in versions that have been among the best sellers in recent years.

One of the most successful brands is Huawei, which of course has joined the sales through its online store. Of all the products that are discounted, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is probably the one that is at a more competitive price, of only 169 euros.



Latest generation smartwatch with 1.39 “OLED screen, two weeks of battery life, GPS, GLONASS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement.

It is a real bargain in the Huawei eStore, the official store of the Asian firm, and it also has free shipping from Spain and anywhere in the country.

It is difficult to find a better model below 200 euros, and there are many reasons that make this smartwatch very competitive, both as a pure and sports smartwatch, and that is that it offers a very accurate measurement of more than 100 sports.

It measures VO2 Max and SpO2, but also data such as the effect of training, accumulated fatigue or recovery time, so it could undoubtedly be said that it is one of the best watches for runners, especially since there are few “niche” models. “That exceed it in price, from brands like Garmin or Polar.

Do you want to perform at your best in your sports training? Sports smart watches will be a great support to achieve this. Read: ABB Terra 360, this is the electric charger with more power

It boasts an AMOLED color screen with excellent visibility and up to two weeks of battery life, an aspect in which it surpasses even the best smartwatch of the year, which always make the most of their autonomy relatively little.

The price of 169 euros it is the same for two colors, black and gray, both with a classic touch that certainly sets it apart from proper sports models.

To put things in context, on Amazon it costs more than 200 euros, although in this store there is an alternative that can overshadow it, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 for 199 euros.