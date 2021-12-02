When it was presented to the world, it managed to dazzle with its many cutting-edge technologies and now that time has passed, that serves to offer us still a high-end smartphone, however for a lower price. It came costing more than 1000 euros, something that few could achieve and now we find your option of 128 GB of internal memory and 6 GB of RAM with the great deal on amazon which lowers it to only 347 euros.

In this article Movilzona includes affiliate links for which a commission is received that does not affect the user at all. These purchase recommendations are independent, without an agreement with the brands.

A smartphone that arrived on the market more than two years ago, but which continues to enjoy the updates offered by Huawei, has EMUI 11 and will receive EMUI 12. In addition, as a highlight, we find with Google services on board , so we don’t have to juggle to get them.

A mobile that does not disappoint in any aspect, starting by offering us one of the best screens on the market, more than enough power and even its memory option remains up to date no matter how much time has passed. Terminal that still has a lot of war to give.

Is it made for me?

If you are looking for a high-end smartphone for a low price, it is one of the best options of the moment. its Kirin 980 processor It performs as the best so that we do not have problems when using any app and that we get everything we need on our smartphone. Even Huawei’s high-end of 2018 is made for the most gamers without it being affected.

Its 6.39-inch OLED screen has a notch, although it houses an outstanding 24 Mpx selfie camera to show off results. From behind, this mobile is also designed for lovers of photography and video, with triple 40 Mpx lens, 20 Mpx wide angle and telephoto lens with 5x magnification. It offers 4K recording and optical stabilizer, like other current high-end ranges.

The battery is not far behind either and it is that it has 4200 mAh that arrive at the end of the day without problems, helped at any time by a 40W fast charge. In addition, it integrates wireless charging and reverse charging to share it if necessary. It does not lack NFC, GPS systems, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, this being the option of a single SIM.