Would you take the house with you when you go on an adventure? Mobile Home is a walking home designed to live in unconventional environments.

The pandemic and lockdown have made mobile homes fashionable. The possibility of going to live where you want, without having to tie yourself to the same place.

Mobile Home goes a step further, never better said, with its proposal of walking house. Literally, a house with six legs, designed for live in the most extreme places. From the Himalayas to Mars.

It is a concept of Encho Enchev, designer and senior artist for the video game company Ubisoft. Enchev has worked as a graphic designer on titles such as the Assassin’s Creed saga or The Division.

Mobile Home is a concept, that is, it has not yet been built, but its author claims that with current technology, It has been designed to be built.

This walking house It has six legs with three claws that can be inserted into the ground, for a better grip.

Several spikes along the leg, as well as 4 anchors on the ceiling, ensure support even on the side of a mountain. The legs have a 5-centimeter layer of non-slip rubber.

All the energy is extracted from batteries in the base and solar panels on the roof, although it has a diesel generator for emergencies.

As you can see in the photo gallery, the living place has a removable base that allows extend a large outdoor terrace.

All the walls have smart glasses that project touch screens, although curtains can also be extended to maintain privacy.

The house is able to house two people and a pet. It is accessed through a drop down ladder.

At the bottom there is a kind of basement, where you can store food, or a quad.

In total you can store 1 ATW, 2 mountain bikes, 2 armchairs, 2 deck chairs + table, an emergency diesel fuel generator, a barbecue and boxes of supplies and additional tools.

Maybe this walking house It can be built with current technology, but something tells us that it would cost a lot, a lot of money …