The houses with mini facades they always catch our attention. When we see them, we imagine how their interiors will be, how their rooms will be distributed, and what life will be like in those homes that stand out for having mini facades.

Today we are going to Portugal to see what the interior of this house is like, designed by the Lisbon studio Box Architects. The house has been christened Moinho de Vento House, and is located in the urban center of Ponta Delgado.









The house is narrow, and has a 4-meter facade, with only one door and one window. But even so, the house has a total of 110 m2, distributed over three floors and in two volumes separated from each other by a long garden.





To increase the feeling of spaciousness, it has opted for pale tones, with plastered walls, and doors and kitchen furniture installed in light wood.





On the ground floor is the social area with kitchen, open to the garden. The fully elongated garden is accessed from this area, and it stands out for the white walls on both sides, and it has a bench along one of them. At the other end of the garden is a one-story block occupied by an additional en-suite bedroom.









On the second floor of the main building there are two bedrooms. The first of them has the only window on the facade, while the second bedroom has been equipped with two skylights to illuminate this room and the bathroom, and thus solve the lack of windows in the walls.









These skylights in the sloping roof it spreads the light throughout the interior spaces functioning as a diaphragm, thus increasing the vertical perspective. On the second floor there is also a Terrace that opens to the garden.

More information | Box Architects

Photographs | Ivo Tavares

