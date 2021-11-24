Today was the ceremony to commemorate the 51st Anniversary of the Regional Hospital “Lic. Adolfo López Mateos “ of the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE). The occasion was used to highlight some of its main virtues such as the fact that it has the most modern neurosurgery equipment in the country. In addition, the recent improvements that the building has received for the benefit of all its workers were also mentioned.

In the first instance, the director of the hospital, Valentín Herrera Alarcón, reported that a rehabilitation plan was put into practice for its facilities to face and reverse the effects of an aging, disjointed infrastructure with years of neglect.

He added that through the Executive Project for the Reassignment and Recovery of Spaces, the operating rooms were remodeled, and 20 offices were rehabilitated and recovered from a goal of 117 in a single building.

He said that actions are also carried out to strengthen the teaching infrastructure for the benefit of about 500 residents, nursing and medical students, undergraduate interns, graduate students, and medical interns from eight universities.

Accompanied by the technical secretary of the Surveillance Commission, Heriberto Romero Peralta, on behalf of the general director of the ISSSTE, and the president of the CEN of the SNTISSSTE, Luis Miguel Victoria Ranfla, and before representatives of all the work areas of the hospital, he announced important achievements such as the strengthening of the Coronary Unit.

The most modern neurosurgery team in Mexico is at the ISSSTE

Among the main ones he mentioned the opening of the cardiac surgery service in adults, the consolidation of the AsISSSTE Infarct program that fulfills its mission to save lives and the provision of the Kinevo 900 neurosurgery team, the most modern of its kind in the country, to treat difficult neurosurgical pathologies with greater success and fewer risks.

“It is our responsibility to transform it into a functional and dignified hospital, which continues to be the guarantor of two main functions: the assistance of providing highly specialized services to protect the health of the beneficiaries and, the contribution to the training of human resources in very high level health, for the benefit of the Mexican population ”.

After thanking the entire work team for their invaluable performance in the fight against COVID-19, he urged them “to be alert and prepared, have the capacity for personal reconversion, improve contingency plans and openness to adapt to changes.”

He indicated that the COVID-19 Center for Diagnostic Care and Rehabilitation (CADyR) made it possible to reduce to the maximum the risks of the spread of SARS-CoV-2, reduce mortality and reduce the surgical delay, increasing attention in surgeries to normal levels.

During the commemorative ceremony of the 51st anniversary of the regional hospital, and the Medical and Nursing Congress “The action of health professionals in the face of SARS-COV-2”, the technical secretary of the Surveillance Commission, Heriberto Romero Peralta, in representation of the general director of the ISSSTE, Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda, congratulated the workers of all areas and the government team, for the courage, commitment and dedication with which they have acted during the pandemic, prioritizing the health of the population still with resource constraints and adverse circumstances.