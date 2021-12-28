The pandemic has made us rethink the importance of following a sports routine at home. Having enough materials on hand to maintain fitness is a good way to be distracted while exercising.

The Homcom multidisciplinary weight bench It is a good training tool since it allows us to do several movements and practices with a single element.





HOMCOM Bodybuilding Bench Abdominal Bench Weights Multifunctional Arm Stretch for Fitness with 2 Steel Expander Strings

It is now available in Amazon at a discounted price of 57.39 euros (instead of 89.99 euros). It allows you to perform different exercises such as sit-up, abdominals, stretching arms, doing a handstand, strengthening the muscles of the torso, abdomen, arms, legs, waist and buttocks.

It is made in steel With padded parts for optimal comfort and you can use it in any space since it does not take up too much space and you can store it comfortably. Also has an elastic puller and 2 ropes for stretching arms and non-slip feet that prevent damage to the floor.

It is simple to assemble and includes all the necessary tools for it so you do not have to worry.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors. Prices and availability may vary after publication.

Images | Amazon

