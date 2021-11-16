The red carpets and awards do not stop happening. Tonight we have a red carpet again, this time the Fotogramas de Plata Awards 2020 at the Casino de Madrid.

The 71st edition of these awards has brought together many Spanish actors from Cinema, Television and Theater. And of course what we like the most is to see and analyze the outfits chosen by our Spanish actresses, who on this occasion have opted for black as the star of the night. There is everything, looks achievers and others to forget. They have been the best and worst dressed on the red carpet.

Begoña Vargas





Ana Rujas from Del Core





Macarena García from Pedro del Hierro





Irene Arcos by Pedro del Hierro





Paula Usero





Barbara lennie





Patricia lopez arnaiz





Jedet





Jana perez





Maggie Civantos





Juana Acosta from Versace vintage





Leticia dolera placeholder image





Nathalie Poza





Vicky Luengo from Dior





Aitana Sánchez Gijón from Pedro del Hierro





Melina matthews





Maria Castro





Blanca Suárez by David Koma





