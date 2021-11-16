The red carpets and awards do not stop happening. Tonight we have a red carpet again, this time the Fotogramas de Plata Awards 2020 at the Casino de Madrid.

The 71st edition of these awards has brought together many Spanish actors from Cinema, Television and Theater. And of course what we like the most is to see and analyze the outfits chosen by our Spanish actresses, who on this occasion have opted for black as the star of the night. There is everything, looks achievers and others to forget. They have been the best and worst dressed on the red carpet.

In Jared

MTV EMA Awards 2021: The red carpet with the best and worst dresses (and a Spanish woman who is not Rosalía)

Index hide
1 Begoña Vargas
2 Ana Rujas from Del Core
3 Macarena García from Pedro del Hierro
4 Irene Arcos by Pedro del Hierro
5 Paula Usero
6 Barbara lennie
7 Patricia lopez arnaiz
8 Jedet
9 Jana perez
10 Maggie Civantos
11 Juana Acosta from Versace vintage
12 Leticia dolera placeholder image
13 Nathalie Poza
14 Vicky Luengo from Dior
15 Aitana Sánchez Gijón from Pedro del Hierro
16 Melina matthews
17 Maria Castro
18 Blanca Suárez by David Koma

Begoña Vargas

Begoña vargas

Ana Rujas from Del Core

Ara Rujas

Macarena García from Pedro del Hierro

Macarena Garcia

Irene Arcos by Pedro del Hierro

Irene Arcos

Paula Usero

awards frames

Barbara lennie

Barbara lennie

Patricia lopez arnaiz

Patricia lopez arnaiz

Jedet

Jedet

Jana perez

Jana perez

Maggie Civantos

Maggie Civantos

Juana Acosta from Versace vintage

Juana acosta

Leticia dolera placeholder image

Letizia dolera placeholder image

Nathalie Poza

Nathalie Poza

Vicky Luengo from Dior

Vicky Luengo from Dior

Aitana Sánchez Gijón from Pedro del Hierro

Aitana Sánchez Gijón

Melina matthews

Melina matthews

Maria Castro

Maria castro

Blanca Suárez by David Koma

Blanca Suarez

Photos | Gtres

Read:  This is how Kate Hudson practices yoga with her baby and makes fun what seems almost impossible