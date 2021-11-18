Disney + has recently completed one year of its landing in Mexico. The streaming service is a worldwide success, and the truth is that since its arrival worldwide, the catalog has grown by leaps and bounds. The new Marvel series have been an engine for the service, with a barrage of new releases in the last year that have elevated Disney + as one of the most exciting services on the market.

Now and thanks to Justwatch, we have more data from how has been the performance of the contents that have been arriving on the platform in this first year of Disney + in Mexico and in other countries in Latin America. The most watched series and movies are no surprise, but a curious fact to know what you still have to see to catch up on the most successful on Disney +.

Although Disney + arrived a year later in Mexico and Latin America, since its launch all original Disney content has been have premiered at times in all regions, so that today the catalog of series and films from Marvel and other Disney + franchises is the same, which gives a good image of what is the most watched, or at least, what arouses the most interest among the audience .

The most viewed at Disney + in Mexico during its first year

How could it be otherwise, five series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe make up the top 10 in Mexico, with WandaVision, Loki, What If…, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in the first position In addition, in terms of animation, Gravity Falls, The Simpsons, What If …? and Star Wars: The Clone Wars were the most popular animated shows.

As for the movies, few surprises too. Marvel is undoubtedly an important point within Disney + in Mexico, but it has been Pixar the one that has undoubtedly taken the cake in terms of the number of films in the top most viewed during the first year. And how could it be otherwise, Luca, Pixar’s great premiere, has been the most watched, by a fairly wide margin:

