Yara International has succeeded in creating a fully electric freighter. In addition, it aims to make it autonomous. This has been his maiden voyage.

Sustainable mobility is growing by leaps and bounds in recent years. However, the transformation of the park is not following the same roadmap in every way. After all, the incorporation of batteries and electric motors it is not as simple as it might seem. As is logical, the alternatives that enjoy a greater role in this regard are electric cars and motorcycles. What to say about the other transport proposals?

Trains have long shown the efficiency behind the incorporation of electricity-based solutions. In the air or maritime environment, however, combustible materials remain a problem for the standardization of technology universal power. At the end of the day, investment in this aspect has not followed the same course as that which has taken place in the means of transport mentioned above.

Be that as it may, could we see, for example, a purely electric container ship in the short or medium term? The truth is that the Yara company has created its first model without polluting emissions. This is shown in the hull of the ship through the mention Zero emissions. Its development and construction has taken place over the last few years and now, finally, you can see how the result has been. It will be a benchmark within the sector to assess its viability.

It is also striking for what is intended to be achieved through this particular model. It is expected that within the next 2 years solutions can be incorporated so that it can be completely autonomous. Yes, it would not require, if the innovation is confirmed, any crew to transit, including when carrying out the maneuvers for your docking. However, this technology will require approval at the legal level, so it will not depend only on its creation.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the characteristics of this particular ship, why all eyes will be focused on it in the coming years and, of course, what can we expect from its performance in the future. The Birkeland, as it is called, bases its differentiation on the incorporation of state-of-the-art electrical mechanics and battery equipment with a total capacity of up to 7 MWh.

An electric container ship as proof of the current moment of the transition

The main objective of the container ship created by Yara International is to be a benchmark in sustainable mobility. To do this, you will enjoy differential technology when it comes to electrical equipment. Your batteries of up to 7 MWh will allow you to cover a route that it seems that it will remain throughout the next years in the fjords. Well, how was the maiden voyage of the ship with the lowest polluting emissions in the world?

The first thing that draws attention to its potential use is the type of route it will take. Taking into account the logical limitations present at the level of autonomy, their routes will be limited, uninterrupted, to 16 kilometers away. This may seem like a very short journey, but it is worth it considering the great physical distance that it would take to travel if the transport had to be carried out by road using trucks.

In terms of transport capacity, we are facing a certainly limited proposal. Even so, it allows to relieve the necessary use requirements in the area in which it is going to operate. In this way, in each of the movements, the freighter will be able to carry on its surface up to a maximum of 120 containers. It may seem like poor performance, but this will allow save up to a total of 40,000 truck trips, with all that this implies in terms of emissions.

An electric means of transport of up to 80 meters in length

Without a doubt, we are faced with the largest means of electric transport on the market. It is a test that can mark a before and after in the industry. It is expected, in fact, that the coming months will be fundamental to understand if the production of more units makes sense in the medium term or if, on the contrary, we are facing a proposal that is not yet viable due to the high costs that it entails for production level.

The maximum speed of this freighter is limited to 13 knots, about 24 km / h. Taking into account the distance it has to travel and, of course, the type of load that a proposal of these characteristics requires, it would be expected that this Birkeland can make more than one daily journey. Increasing the number of trips will be essential to know if we are facing a differential proposal in terms of performance.

And you, do you think this technology has reached your jump to the freighter market? It is still too early to predict its success, so we will have to wait a while to see if shipyards around the world have to modify their construction structure to adapt future ships to be electric.

