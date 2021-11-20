All week they have been talking about the event of the weekend: Tamara Falcó’s birthday. And finally the day of the party has arrived, although in reality his birthday is tomorrow, November 20. We suppose that at 00:00 the Marchioness of Griñón will blow out the candles with all her guests. A total of 150 among family and friends.

An event that is being held at the Palacio de Saldaña, in the Salamanca district of Madrid, with exquisite catering and family wines from the Marqués de Griñón wineries. And curiously, today is the start for the filming of another documentary for Netflix.

Tamara Falcó has chosen a spectacular silver-white creation for this special night. A Haute Couture design with an accentuated V-neckline, which stands out for its weave of metallic gold threads that run through the body until it meets the waterfall of silk tulle that descends along a very wide skirt with a long train. A design signed by Jan Taminiau, the favorite Dutch designer of Lady Gaga or Matilde from Belgium and head of Máxima from Holland.





A design that is completed with small Swarovski pearls hand-embroidered on the surface of the body as the beginning of the characteristic gradient of the Frou-Frou, a creative hallmark of Taminiau, in which thousands of tulle circles are cut, folded and joined with small hand stitches on the skirt, in the words of the firm: to create the sensation of a light cloud from which the dress emerges and embraces the silhouette. A look that he has completed with jewels of Tous, signature of which it is image.





Isabel Preysler has chosen a spectacular jewel dress. A black design embroidered with beaded flowers, with a round neckline, long sleeves and a maxi black bow detail on the back.





Ana Boyer has opted for a beautiful colored party dress champagne. A model with an asymmetric neckline, tulle with beaded details, a marked waist and a full skirt.

