Just because you’re a pro gamer doesn’t mean you don’t need to take care of yourself. Quite the opposite. Playing video games is very demanding.

Sometimes the image is conveyed that play video games It is a sedentary activity that involves spending the whole day lying on the couch.

It’s certainly not like running a marathon, but gamers also carry out a physical effort, specially in hands, arms and wrists.

After an exciting game session with Fortnite or Call of Duty, it is normal that you end up with a sore hand. Luckily it already exists a hand massager for gamers, the MSG-01H from the Japanese company Bauhütte:

This massager, according to account Kotaku, dispose of 15 air cushions that press the fingers individually, massaging and relaxing them.

It only takes 10 minutes for a full massage session.

Bauhütte recommends using the massager, first, to warm up your hands before a gaming sessionas it has heating.

Too in breaks between games, to improve circulation. And after finishing the game session, to relax the tendons.

The hand massager MSG-01H has several modes of use. From gentle finger massages to pressure palms, joint massages, and even a shiatsu mode for a full Japanese-style massage.



Electric massage cushion for cervicals, legs, shoulders and arms with heating function and rotating kneading machine.

There are already many massagers of this style, to alleviate the pain of teleworking or office work. But this is the first one focused on video game players.

We miss, yes, an extra function to massage the wrist, which is the joint that suffers the most when you use the keyboard or mouse for a long time.

From what it seems this massager focuses on the hands, and forgets about the wrists.

It has gone on sale in Japan at a price of around 150 euros.