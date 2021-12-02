We all want to obtain optimal and adequate performance when we run certain applications and games on our computer. This is especially true when it comes to demanding titles. If we have a NVIDIA signature card, the own tool called GeForce Experience will surely help us in all this.
Whether we have a powerful computer, or if our PC is a little more limited, we want everything we install here to work smoothly. Without a doubt, the graph that we have installed on the computer will be very helpful, although we also have to know how to use it and manage its resources. In this case we are going to focus on the popular hardware manufacturer NVIDIA.
In addition to its complete drivers, fundamental software elements for the card to work in our equipment, we can also find the tool called NVIDIA GeForce Experience. First of all, the first thing we should know is that this is software developed by the firm itself to optimize the system in this regard. For all this, it has a series of internal functions that are responsible for automatically adjust graphics for games and apps depending on the specifications of the equipment. It should be mentioned that at first this application was developed specifically for games. However, its developers later increased its functionality for the most demanding installed applications.
It is the NVIDIA GeForce Experience software itself that is responsible for detecting these titles by itself to optimize its operation to the maximum. In this way, when we access its main interface, we find those elements with which they are going to work.
Hides software detected by NVIDIA GeForce Experience
But at the same time the program offers us the possibility of hiding those programs that have been detected for their optimization automatically. This will allow us to manually and custom manage the titles with which we are going to work in the NVIDIA tool. For all this that we tell you, the first thing we do is locate in the toolbar the icon corresponding to the manufacturer of our graphics. We click with the right mouse button on it and select the tool that interests us in this case.
As we mentioned before, the main interface of the program will show the applications and games detected by GeForce Experience for your optimization. In the event that we want, for whatever reason, to hide this specific title, first click on it. The window will change and in the upper right corner we find a small eye-shaped icon where we must click.
This will immediately remove that game or application at the start of the NVIDIA tool that we are talking about. However, later on it may be the case that we need to take a look at all those titles that we have hidden in the past with this trick. This is something that the function itself allows us to carry out in a simple way. All we have to do is go back to the main NVIDIA GeForce Experience interface. In it, specifically in the upper right, we will see an icon in the shape of a small funnel, where we click. Here we just have to select the option Hidden the drop-down list to be able to see the titles that we previously hid.