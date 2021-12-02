Whether we have a powerful computer, or if our PC is a little more limited, we want everything we install here to work smoothly. Without a doubt, the graph that we have installed on the computer will be very helpful, although we also have to know how to use it and manage its resources. In this case we are going to focus on the popular hardware manufacturer NVIDIA.

In addition to its complete drivers, fundamental software elements for the card to work in our equipment, we can also find the tool called NVIDIA GeForce Experience. First of all, the first thing we should know is that this is software developed by the firm itself to optimize the system in this regard. For all this, it has a series of internal functions that are responsible for automatically adjust graphics for games and apps depending on the specifications of the equipment. It should be mentioned that at first this application was developed specifically for games. However, its developers later increased its functionality for the most demanding installed applications.

It is the NVIDIA GeForce Experience software itself that is responsible for detecting these titles by itself to optimize its operation to the maximum. In this way, when we access its main interface, we find those elements with which they are going to work.