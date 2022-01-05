This guidebook promises to become a content marketing expert

Content marketing is undoubtedly one of the most powerful axes of a digital marketing strategy and the scope of the stories that are generated from its approach remind us of the importance of communication with the consumer today.

From this perspective, it is worth understanding what elements are valued by the consumer when they ingest content and from what perspective it is profitable for a brand to star in these stories.

Under this dynamic, it is important to see the literature on the subject, as it defines the potential that your content strategy will have when you study it.

In Content – The Atomic Particle of Marketing: The Definitive Guide to Content Marketing Strategy, its author Rebecca lieb proposes the principles that make content a powerful weapon in marketing. The important thing is the balance that must exist between content marketing and a content strategy.

The author leaves the superficial that is theorized when it comes to creating content that impacts and offers a unique approach to how to create stories and take advantage of media such as social networks to achieve results in what communicates with the consumer and the most important, in the way a brand presents itself and manages to be relevant in each story.

Now read: