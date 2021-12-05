It cannot be said that RockStar Games has been fine with the launch of the recent Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, nor with the presentation of the few news and improvements that the remastering of GTA V will bring on PS5 and Xbox Series on next year. Much more is expected of Rockstar. At least we’ve had a joy with the backward-compatible Max Payne 3 …

It is about time that GTA VI became official, or whatever it is going to be called at the end, that little is left until GTA V turns a decade in the market with scandalously million dollar sales. You can not squeeze so much this hen that lays the golden eggs … although we are not going to disgust a demake.

Because yes, the Cinematic Series Gaming channel has imagined how would GTA V be on PS2 and the first Xbox, for which he has compressed and lowered the quality of the last trailer of the remastering that the public liked so little. And logically he has done it with a lot of joke in between, by way of veiled criticism; but also adjusting to the qualities that such a game would have on 128-bit consoles.

Several examples? Beyond the inevitable downgrade, an eternal wait when it comes to changing characters or the total absence of Grand Theft Auto Online. And that both consoles did take advantage of the Internet connection after Dreamcast.