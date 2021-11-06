This great video explains how villagers are born in Age of Empires 2

After many years in the memory of the most nostalgic, Age of Empires is once again on top thanks to the launch of Age of Empires IV, preceded by Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition in the Microsoft’s attempt to return the saga to the site it deserves as benchmark of the real-time strategy genre. But to this day a great mystery that surrounds this franchise has endured, ¿¿where the villagers of Age of Empires come from?

Unlike other games of the genre where you have to bring two villagers together to procreate, in Age of Empires you only need an urban center and 50 food units to create one. A curiosity that has always been the funniest among the gaming community and that now a user has recreated through a small video clip in animated short mode. In a humorous way, it presents a hilarious dialogue between two villagers who question the origin of their existence and their purpose in life. Check out.

It’s really funny that the author kept the original sounds of the game, like the classic sound of when a villager finishes being created. “Then you will get a job, and it is important to keep doing it until no more can be done. The lord does not like villagers in their free time, “says one of the characters humorously.

<br>

Age of Empires IV has been available on PC since the past October 28 via Steam and the Microsoft Store. It is also available through Xbox Game Pass for PC Without aditional costs. Later it is possible that it will reach Xbox consoles, although Relic is still considering the viability of a port due to the complexity of passing the controls to a traditional controller.