We talk about the Football Professionnel League (LFP) from France, who have joined Viaccess-Orca to fight pirate IPTV. For this fight, the LFP will use the services of Anti-Piracy Center by VO. This tool does the two most important tasks when closing a pirate IPTV service: monitor them, and make the corresponding claims so that this content is no longer available.

Recently, France has passed a new law that allows request blocks to pirate websites to the operators. This mechanism is similar to the one we already have in Spain, where Movistar has a list that updates every week with new websites blockeds. All operators have to block all these domains, which almost always include websites related to piracy.

The LFP states that this is the best way to protect your premium content and the income they make with it. With this, they will continue to monitor the distribution of pirated content and thus be able to close it as soon as possible to prevent it from gaining popularity and users.