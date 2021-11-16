The IPTV is wreaking havoc in sports competitions. This modality of piracy has exploded in recent years, allowing anyone view pirated content anywhere from any device to Very low prices. For this reason, the fight against this type of service is increasingly intense, and one of the most important leagues in the world is going to get serious against it.
We talk about the Football Professionnel League (LFP) from France, who have joined Viaccess-Orca to fight pirate IPTV. For this fight, the LFP will use the services of Anti-Piracy Center by VO. This tool does the two most important tasks when closing a pirate IPTV service: monitor them, and make the corresponding claims so that this content is no longer available.
Watching pirate French football will be more difficult
Recently, France has passed a new law that allows request blocks to pirate websites to the operators. This mechanism is similar to the one we already have in Spain, where Movistar has a list that updates every week with new websites blockeds. All operators have to block all these domains, which almost always include websites related to piracy.
The LFP states that this is the best way to protect your premium content and the income they make with it. With this, they will continue to monitor the distribution of pirated content and thus be able to close it as soon as possible to prevent it from gaining popularity and users.
Loss of profits, much less than they estimate
According to the estimates that appear in the last report on the matter of the CSA, the IPTV hacking represents a loss for football clubs from 260 million euros. The figure is high, but far from those claimed by some experts in more than € 1 billion. This figure refers to all piracy, including music, series, cinema, sports and video games.
These losses also refer to lost profits, which is very difficult to assess. most of anti-piracy associations who make use of these figures believe that all users who hack would pay for a subscription. However, only the 10% of users what do they use Pirate IPTV they would be willing to pay more than 30 euros a month to view your content.
Furthermore, another interesting figure is that the 57% of pirates They are already subscribed to a sports channel service, making it difficult to count a person in one group or another. This figure shows that it is logical that there are pirates among people who consume content for payment, since it is difficult to be subscribed to all the platforms that have all the content.
This is why there is no criminalize piratesSince, for example, those who are fond of watching football by pirating, can go in person to watch a game at the stadium. The same thing happens with the cinema, where pirating a movie can lead the user to go see its sequel to the cinema by paying the corresponding entrance fee.