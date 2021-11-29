When we download any application or access a website, it is very common to see a page dedicated to the terms and conditions of its service. They stipulate the clauses between the user and the company for the use of the service in question. It is usually a very important document, but given the format in which it is presented, few of us end up reading them.

For this reason it is curious to see how long it would take to read the terms of service document for the main applications, a question that the Visual Capitalist medium has answered through a study.

Given its extensive format, few of us read this document

In a very artistic and visual way, the study talks about 97% of users between 18 and 34 years old accept the terms without having paid the slightest attention to them. And it is not for less, since its extensive format in many of the most popular services means that practically nobody ends up reading them.

The study refers to applications such as Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Twitter, among many others. In addition, the services provided by companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Google, etc. are also added to all these. To carry out this study, tools such as Reading Length have been used, where time is counted at a rate of 240 words per minute.

Microsoft takes the award for the longest terms of service



Image: Visual Capitalist

Among all the applications and services analyzed in the study, Microsoft stands as the company with the longest terms of service. If we wanted to read them cover to cover, it would take us about 1 hour and 3 minutes. This is almost double that of Spotify, next on the list with an average time of about 35 minutes.

According to Visual Capitalist, Instagram is the application in which it would take less time to read its terms of service of all those analyzed, with an estimated time of about 9 minutes and 42 seconds.

The study also mentions the difficulty in reading this type of text, referring to Flesch’s formula to determine a score based on reading difficulty. The higher the score, the easier the text will be to read. Here too an equivalence is formed between the punctuation and the level of education necessary to understand the text without problems. For these terms of service, the required level would be that of a university education in practically all of them.

Via | Statista

More information | Visual Capitalist