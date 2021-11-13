Dragon ball has some of the most dedicated fans that any franchise could have. From fanarts that merge Piccolo with The Knights of the Zodiac, to hyper-realistic cosplays of Android 18, there is a whole range of content that we can find on the web to have a good time and entertain ourselves with the creations of other users. Others, like the one we bring you today, bring art to their body, and this is the case of this Reddit user who has tattooed his favorite moment in the history of Dragon Ball.

The user in question is WeLikeIke_93, who has published his latest acquisition on the subreddit dedicated to Dragon Ball Z. Is about a tattoo at the height of the triceps in which we can see the iconic image of Gohan emitting his Life Wave –Kamehameha in Latin America-. Apparently, this is the moment when Gohan enters his Super Saiyan 2 phase, and boosts his Permanent Life Wave during his fight against Perfect Cell. Despite not defeating Cell, as planned, this version of Gohan’s Lifewave managed to disintegrate much of the enemy that was much larger and more powerful than our hero.

The users have given a pretty positive response to WeLikeIke_93. Unfortunately we do not have the profile of the person in charge of making the tattoo on the user’s skin, but if we find it, we promise to update the publication. The work has been great, and without a doubt it is one of the most epic moments in anime.

New interesting details about Dragon Ball have recently arrived. For example, the official moment where Bardock meets Goku in the manga was revealed very recently, and it has been thanks to a flashback depicted in one of the last issues of the same.