Shinobu Kocho and Giyu Tomioka are two of the most powerful pillars of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) and, since their first appearance in their anime adaptation, they have become favorites among the public. Therefore, it is not surprising that the Mexican cosplayer Skei_x and his partner h_aru.ru have wanted to bring their relationship to real life with a project that perfectly portrays their romantic relationship.

Skei_x posted on his personal account Instagram a photograph showing his version of Giyu Tomioka alongside h_aru.ru as Shinobu Kocho. On this occasion, they wanted not only to faithfully replicate their outfits, features, hair and weapons (a katana made specifically for cosplay), but the type of relationship they have within the franchise.

The message that accompanies his post on instagram reads: «When I see the butterflies, I only see you – Tomioka and Shinobu«. Tomioka appears in this tender scene looking Shinobu in the eye, while she sleeps peacefully. This moment is accompanied by blue, purple and red lights reminiscent of their types of special breaths with which they attack the demons, all the forces of Muzan Kibutsuji.

Perhaps, this cosplay is a small spoiler that this couple of artists give to the Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) fandom, but not without giving something in return. Their incredible work may make you smile a little at the level of commitment, detail and affection they managed to capture in their photo shoot.

We hope to see more cosplay of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) or another franchise from this couple of artists from Mexico soon. who manage to share the essence of their most beloved characters from the anime series that we love and appreciate so much.

On the other hand, Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) is premiering its second season on Funimation, Crunchyroll and Netflix, this recapitulates the events seen in its celebrated 2021 film. Furthermore, now that it is available on Latin Spanish.

Its story begins with its protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who sells coal for a living, he has lost his family to Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons, except for his younger sister Nezuko. Unfortunately, he has lost his humanity and has turned into a beast.

Now, his mission in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) will be to become a demon hunter to restore his humanity and defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. Fortunately, you will meet great people on your way to help you achieve your mission, such as Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma.

During the movie Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer): Mugen Train, we see how our group of protagonists reunites with Kyojuro Rengoku, the pillar of the flame. On the train, they have to face Enmu, a demonic moon capable of controlling people’s dreams in order to take their lives.

<br>

Know more: Mexican Luffy? One Piece was copied from this children’s tale



When is the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) coming out?

The second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) began airing on services such as Funimation since October 10, 2021 with this story. Some of the scenes in the Mugen train arc have been taken directly from the film in this franchise. But, according to Ufotable, there have been over 70 new animated scenes to this arc..

Kyojuro Rengoku, the pillar of flame, is the great star of this Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) arc and he made a place in his heart.

So, we will probably see more incredible fan arts from this saga, with this long-awaited new arc.

After the tragic events of the Kimetsu no Yaiba Arc (Demon Slayer): Mugen Train, in which we had seen the final combat between Akaza and Kyojuro Rengoku, one of the 9 pillars, We return to the search for Muzan Kibutsuji, the king of demons.

This time, they will be accompanied by Tengen Uzui, the Pillar of Sound in the arc of the Red Light District, also known as the Yoshiwara District. In that place, several people had disappeared, attacked by demons. So, Tanjiro Kamado suspects that Muzan Kibutsuji might be behind this.