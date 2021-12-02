For example, those customers who have contracted a Sota rate that includes 20 GB with unlimited calls for 11.75 euros per month, for an additional 3 euros (14.75 euros) may have a total of 120 GB to navigate. A good alternative to face a time of year in which the vast majority of us give a more intensive use at our data rate .

The new “Nougat Bonus” from Ion Mobile is a supplement so that all customers who wish to can enjoy this Christmas of 100 GB for 3 euros. It is not a new proposal, since at Christmas 2020 we could also find it in its catalog. The renewal of this service is automatic and is compatible with Sota, Caballo and Rey rates , as well as with the operator’s basic rates.

Over the last few months, the bet of Ion Mobile, an MVNO with Movistar coverage, has focused on offering users mobile data vouchers through proposals such as its shared voucher compatible with a maximum of four mobile lines. Within the “Bono As” offer, aimed at people who want more for less, a novelty is added as a Christmas promotion called “Bono Nougat”.

It should be noted that we also have other bonuses to increase the gigs of our rate. By 1 euro more a month we can get hold of it 5 GB Sota voucher, as well as other bonuses compatible with the Caballo or Rey rates for a price of 1 euro more per month and 15 and 20 GB to navigate respectively. We have to bear in mind that one of the conditions is that we can only contract an Ace up our sleeve bonus for each mobile line.

Extra gigs to end the year

In addition to launching the “Nougat Bonus” so that its customers or new customers can have more gigs to navigate this Christmas, Ion Mobile has also made some changes in its offer in recent months.

Last October the OMV added to its catalog the 110 GB share voucher. This bonus can be shared with a minimum of three mobile lines and a maximum of four under the name of the same holder per 12 euros per month. Since then, Ion Mobile allows the following services to be added to the contracted rate: Identify SIM, Dual SIM and Dual Ring, among others.

And it is that the battle of Christmas promotions has only just begun. Operators like PTV Telecom have launched a promotion in which for only 1 euro more their customers can enjoy infinite gigs or Finetwork that you have decided to offer to your customers bonuses with extra gigs for free. Promotions and offers that we can take advantage of during the Christmas period to stay in touch with our loved ones.