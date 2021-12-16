If sometimes sharing an apartment with the family is complicated … imagine if what you share is an impressive castle like this one. Burg eltz It is one of the few fortresses that have survived intact in Germany.

With a certain air to tale, this castle rises imposing in the middle of the Eltz forest, for more than 850 years, surrounded on three sides by the Elzbach River, a tributary of the Moselle River. The castle has eight towers that are up to eight stories high, with heights of between 30 and 40 meters.





And although on the castle’s website, the Count of Eltz greets future visitors to the complex, the truth is that the castle has three owners, all heirs of the same common lineage that has owned the building since the 12th century, it does nothing more and no less than 33 generations.

Specifically, there are three perfectly differentiated branches that make up the community of heirs and who currently retain ownership: the Rübenachs, the Rodendorfs and the Kempenichs.





Although it may seem strange, the truth is that in Germany it is quite common, since there is even a word to designate the castles that still belong to the same community of owners, Ganerbenburg.

This word tells us that it was quite common for a castle to have several owners to meet the high maintenance costs of construction and maintenance of these buildings.





In the particular case of this castle, one of the few examples that remains intact without being damaged or transformed, it is noticeable that shared property in that at the moment you can only visit the rooms that belong to the family branches of the Rübenach and of the Rodendorfs.

